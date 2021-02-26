Contextlogic Inc (WISH) Founder, CEO, and Chairperson Piotr Szulczewski Sold $105.6 million of Shares

Founder, CEO, and Chairperson of Contextlogic Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Piotr Szulczewski (insider trades) sold 5,373,615 shares of WISH on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $19.65 a share. The total sale was $105.6 million.

ContextLogic Inc has a market cap of $11.51 billion; its shares were traded at around $19.610000 with and P/S ratio of 5.74.

CEO Recent Trades:

