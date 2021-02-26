>
Contextlogic Inc (WISH) Founder, CEO, and Chairperson Piotr Szulczewski Sold $105.6 million of Shares

February 26, 2021 | About: WISH +3.37%

Founder, CEO, and Chairperson of Contextlogic Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Piotr Szulczewski (insider trades) sold 5,373,615 shares of WISH on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $19.65 a share. The total sale was $105.6 million.

ContextLogic Inc has a market cap of $11.51 billion; its shares were traded at around $19.610000 with and P/S ratio of 5.74.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Founder, CEO, and Chairperson, 10% Owner Piotr Szulczewski sold 5,373,615 shares of WISH stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $19.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.2% since.

