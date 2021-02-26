Zwj Investment Counsel Inc Buys Chubb, Boston Scientific Corp, DISH Network Corp, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc, Total SE

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Zwj Investment Counsel Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Chubb, Boston Scientific Corp, DISH Network Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc, Total SE, Outfront Media Inc, Genuine Parts Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zwj Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2020Q4, Zwj Investment Counsel Inc owns 160 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 1,119,818 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 258,909 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 415,166 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.93% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 125,355 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 25,239 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $116.56 and $155.42, with an estimated average price of $140.56. The stock is now traded at around $162.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 120,655 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in DISH Network Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.81 and $37.17, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $31.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 340,589 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $328.71 and $511.66, with an estimated average price of $422.01. The stock is now traded at around $567.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,181 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99. The stock is now traded at around $319.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,569 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.76 and $107.36, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $110.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,284 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.58. The stock is now traded at around $134.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,889 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 145.94%. The purchase prices were between $33.15 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $38.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 558,124 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 29.37%. The purchase prices were between $101.44 and $119.41, with an estimated average price of $112.11. The stock is now traded at around $135.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 222,343 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 107.75%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3092.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 831 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 394.17%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $62.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 21,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 99.01%. The purchase prices were between $182.15 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $199.16. The stock is now traded at around $216.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,893 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 33.52%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $675.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,660 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $27.13 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $32.15.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $33.21 and $46.54, with an estimated average price of $39.61.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $26.53 and $41.75, with an estimated average price of $33.75.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc reduced to a holding in Total SE by 42.01%. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $45.85, with an estimated average price of $38.66. The stock is now traded at around $46.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc still held 225,684 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc reduced to a holding in Outfront Media Inc by 21.65%. The sale prices were between $13.11 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $17.21. The stock is now traded at around $20.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc still held 1,015,623 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc reduced to a holding in Genuine Parts Co by 29.84%. The sale prices were between $89.69 and $102.02, with an estimated average price of $97.86. The stock is now traded at around $105.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc still held 22,920 shares as of 2020-12-31.