RMR Wealth Builders Buys Keysight Technologies Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Sells BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

Investment company RMR Wealth Builders (Current Portfolio) buys Keysight Technologies Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, STMicroelectronics NV, sells BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RMR Wealth Builders. As of 2020Q4, RMR Wealth Builders owns 515 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of RMR Wealth Builders's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rmr+wealth+builders/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 87,739 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 60.04% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 90,874 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 62.83% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 131,291 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 66.24% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 40,453 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 61.43% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,589 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.2%

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $132.09, with an estimated average price of $115.43. The stock is now traded at around $141.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,016 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.19 and $372.06, with an estimated average price of $280.79. The stock is now traded at around $358.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.43 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $253.38. The stock is now traded at around $322.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 807 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $119.82, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $125.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,914 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $52.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,293 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.67 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $38.95. The stock is now traded at around $45.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,064 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $37.87 and $45, with an estimated average price of $42.28.

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98.

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $75.22 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $83.71.

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $69.65 and $83.05, with an estimated average price of $77.66.

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $27.57 and $71.65, with an estimated average price of $43.02.

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income . The sale prices were between $12.78 and $13.53, with an estimated average price of $13.11.

RMR Wealth Builders reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.04%. The sale prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $239.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.53%. RMR Wealth Builders still held 87,739 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RMR Wealth Builders reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 62.83%. The sale prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $143.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.78%. RMR Wealth Builders still held 90,874 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RMR Wealth Builders reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.24%. The sale prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $74.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.32%. RMR Wealth Builders still held 131,291 shares as of 2020-12-31.