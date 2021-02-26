Doheny Asset Management Buys DraftKings Inc, Bloom Energy Corp, Broadcom Inc, Sells Gilead Sciences Inc, SFL Corp, Energous Corp

Investment company Doheny Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys DraftKings Inc, Bloom Energy Corp, Broadcom Inc, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, Cactus Inc, sells Gilead Sciences Inc, SFL Corp, Energous Corp, Bank of America Corp, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Doheny Asset Management . As of 2020Q4, Doheny Asset Management owns 98 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DKNG, BE, AVGO, WHD, EOG, SCHW, XOM, GH, SPLK, VRTX, BLUE, COP,

DKNG, BE, AVGO, WHD, EOG, SCHW, XOM, GH, SPLK, VRTX, BLUE, COP, Added Positions: BRMK, DOW, ABBV, TDOC, XLI, NKE, AMD, STAG, PYPL, VZ, NVDA, DIS, AMZN, ROKU, FATE, BBY, ATVI,

BRMK, DOW, ABBV, TDOC, XLI, NKE, AMD, STAG, PYPL, VZ, NVDA, DIS, AMZN, ROKU, FATE, BBY, ATVI, Reduced Positions: GILD, SFL, WATT, ENPH, PFE, LXP, BMY, MRK, FGEN, LOW, T, ADI, APTO, AROC, INTC, GLD, TXN, XLNX, CVX, CHKP, JNJ, CUE, RTX, JPM, PEP, BRK.B, AMGN, EURN, EW, EWBC, PSX, USB, HAL,

GILD, SFL, WATT, ENPH, PFE, LXP, BMY, MRK, FGEN, LOW, T, ADI, APTO, AROC, INTC, GLD, TXN, XLNX, CVX, CHKP, JNJ, CUE, RTX, JPM, PEP, BRK.B, AMGN, EURN, EW, EWBC, PSX, USB, HAL, Sold Out: BAC, OKTA, HTA, EIGR, RETA, QURE, ZM, ERIC,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 129,383 shares, 11.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 55,223 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.59% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) - 122,580 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,600 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 30,285 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%

Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 41,581 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.64 and $30.59, with an estimated average price of $21.41. The stock is now traded at around $28.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 61,185 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.18. The stock is now traded at around $469.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 3,625 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in Cactus Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.75 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $22.71. The stock is now traded at around $31.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 39,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $54.68, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $64.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 17,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 13,715 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Doheny Asset Management added to a holding in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc by 39.44%. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.47, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $10.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 352,672 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Doheny Asset Management added to a holding in Dow Inc by 110.47%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $51.71. The stock is now traded at around $59.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 23,148 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Doheny Asset Management added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 30.30%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24. The stock is now traded at around $107.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 24,983 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Doheny Asset Management added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 48.67%. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $221.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 9,240 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Doheny Asset Management added to a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 132.73%. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $90.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,320 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Doheny Asset Management added to a holding in Nike Inc by 62.11%. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.58. The stock is now traded at around $134.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,525 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85.

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $203.86 and $285.6, with an estimated average price of $237.98.

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The sale prices were between $23.71 and $28.18, with an estimated average price of $26.38.

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.98 and $12.29, with an estimated average price of $9.59.

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $102.03 and $184.62, with an estimated average price of $131.85.

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in uniQure NV. The sale prices were between $35.35 and $50.67, with an estimated average price of $42.26.