Garde Capital, Inc. Buys Smartsheet Inc, Vanguard Energy ETF, BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Sells SSgA SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Garde Capital, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Smartsheet Inc, Vanguard Energy ETF, BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Nordstrom Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, sells SSgA SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, Steven Madden, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garde Capital, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Garde Capital, Inc. owns 195 stocks with a total value of $702 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SMAR, VDE, JWN, PRCH, BP, RSI, XLU, ICLN, SQ, DIS, SGEN, PFE, ESGU, MRK, GBTC, IBB, VT, MA, VZ, PRU, BKH, ORCL, IWP, NVDA, IJT, ICF, FFIV, PI, VXUS, BE, ESTC, T, PINS, ZM, CCX, CCX, ABNB, VOO, VO, OEF, IJS, SFTBF, ADP, BAC, CME, CL, ECL, AJG, TT, ADM, MDU, MMC, MTD, TMO, ABT, UNH, WMT, ASML, XEL, KYCCF, TWLO, SMECF, AAIGF, ZG, XLV, AZN, VIG, UDOW, IEFA, JKHY, AIV, WFC, SONO,

VTV, MSFT, VUG, VB, VGK, VPL, VTI, SUSA, VNQ, UBER, ALK, SBUX, LUV, VWO, XLE, BA, SCHH, VEA, SCHF, SCHE, IEUR, PLTR, SCHV, AMGN, GLD, ESGD, BMY, PG, CRM, ESGE, EEM, AR, SPLK, COST, IPAC, VGT, HD, QCOM, V, XLK, TMUS, VHT, VEU, BABA, IWN, Reduced Positions: SCHG, QQQ, AAPL, TSLA, AMZN, IWD, VBK, CVX, FB, IWM, XOM, VBR, SCHX, IWF, IEMG, SPY, SCHB, VV, IWB, PYPL, BOX, CSCO, GDXJ, GDX, EFA, SCHC, PEP, JNJ, JPM, FDX,

SCHG, QQQ, AAPL, TSLA, AMZN, IWD, VBK, CVX, FB, IWM, XOM, VBR, SCHX, IWF, IEMG, SPY, SCHB, VV, IWB, PYPL, BOX, CSCO, GDXJ, GDX, EFA, SCHC, PEP, JNJ, JPM, FDX, Sold Out: GNR, GUNR, SHOO, TRMK, SGT, DMYT, RF, 0GV, CYDY, MVEN, SFIO,

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 498,362 shares, 17.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 857,812 shares, 14.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.76% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 645,974 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.51% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 164,866 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.72% Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 384,894 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10%

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.93 and $73.86, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $69.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 433,361 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $47.04. The stock is now traded at around $66.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 27,080 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Nordstrom Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $21.01. The stock is now traded at around $36.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 26,905 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Porch Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $15.03, with an estimated average price of $14.58. The stock is now traded at around $17.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 50,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.88. The stock is now traded at around $24.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 34,121 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Rush Street Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.51 and $21.65, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $15.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 113.53%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 25,805 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 30.49%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94. The stock is now traded at around $51.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 56,860 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 159.36%. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41. The stock is now traded at around $58.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,227 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc by 72.49%. The purchase prices were between $35.71 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.1. The stock is now traded at around $65.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 29,803 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 41.47%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $212.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,184 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 105.76%. The purchase prices were between $34.07 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $38.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,097 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The sale prices were between $35.13 and $45.54, with an estimated average price of $40.76.

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The sale prices were between $26.34 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $30.

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Steven Madden Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.94 and $35.32, with an estimated average price of $28.57.

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $138.28 and $179.9, with an estimated average price of $155.92.

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Trustmark Corp. The sale prices were between $22.1 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $25.11.

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $10.99 and $24.28, with an estimated average price of $14.8.