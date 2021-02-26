>
Garde Capital, Inc. Buys Smartsheet Inc, Vanguard Energy ETF, BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Sells SSgA SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index

February 26, 2021 | About: SUSA -0.56% UBER +0.58% LUV -0.31% ALK -0.82% BA -2.05% SCHH -1.69% SMAR -0.5% VDE -2.27% JWN -1.41% PRCH -0.28% BP -4.61% RSI -3.66%

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Garde Capital, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Smartsheet Inc, Vanguard Energy ETF, BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Nordstrom Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, sells SSgA SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, Steven Madden, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garde Capital, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Garde Capital, Inc. owns 195 stocks with a total value of $702 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Garde Capital, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/garde+capital%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Garde Capital, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 498,362 shares, 17.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 857,812 shares, 14.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.76%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 645,974 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.51%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 164,866 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.72%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 384,894 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10%
New Purchase: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.93 and $73.86, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $69.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 433,361 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $47.04. The stock is now traded at around $66.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 27,080 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Nordstrom Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $21.01. The stock is now traded at around $36.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 26,905 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Porch Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $15.03, with an estimated average price of $14.58. The stock is now traded at around $17.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 50,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.88. The stock is now traded at around $24.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 34,121 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI)

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Rush Street Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.51 and $21.65, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $15.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 113.53%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 25,805 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 30.49%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94. The stock is now traded at around $51.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 56,860 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 159.36%. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41. The stock is now traded at around $58.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,227 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc by 72.49%. The purchase prices were between $35.71 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.1. The stock is now traded at around $65.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 29,803 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 41.47%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $212.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,184 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 105.76%. The purchase prices were between $34.07 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $38.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,097 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: SSgA SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The sale prices were between $35.13 and $45.54, with an estimated average price of $40.76.

Sold Out: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The sale prices were between $26.34 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $30.

Sold Out: Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO)

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Steven Madden Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.94 and $35.32, with an estimated average price of $28.57.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $138.28 and $179.9, with an estimated average price of $155.92.

Sold Out: Trustmark Corp (TRMK)

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Trustmark Corp. The sale prices were between $22.1 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $25.11.

Sold Out: dMY Technology Group Inc (DMYT)

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $10.99 and $24.28, with an estimated average price of $14.8.



