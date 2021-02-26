McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

Investment company McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IWR, JNJ, BRK.B, PG,

IWR, JNJ, BRK.B, PG, Added Positions: BSV, ICF, IVV, GSY, VGT, IVW, SHM, VTEB, IWP, HYG, IAGG, SPIP, AMZN, AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL,

BSV, ICF, IVV, GSY, VGT, IVW, SHM, VTEB, IWP, HYG, IAGG, SPIP, AMZN, AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, Reduced Positions: VCSH, MTUM, SPTS, BND, SPDW, USMV, VO, LQD, VYM, SPEM, AOA, EFAV, SDY, VEA, XSLV, IJR, ITOT,

VCSH, MTUM, SPTS, BND, SPDW, USMV, VO, LQD, VYM, SPEM, AOA, EFAV, SDY, VEA, XSLV, IJR, ITOT, Sold Out: USRT, SJNK, FLRN,

VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 169,334 shares, 12.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 163,321 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 98,502 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 53,164 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.31% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 35,915 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31%

McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $63.62. The stock is now traded at around $72.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,337 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $158.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,427 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.33. The stock is now traded at around $240.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 921 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.77. The stock is now traded at around $123.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,452 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 126.27%. The purchase prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 60,165 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 161.58%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 74,617 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 149.65%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $381.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 10,218 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 47.03%. The purchase prices were between $50.39 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 80,641 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 102.14%. The purchase prices were between $297.99 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $329.66. The stock is now traded at around $356.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 3,596 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.83%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 11,221 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $42.35 and $49.02, with an estimated average price of $46.7.

McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The sale prices were between $25.77 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $26.41.

McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The sale prices were between $30.51 and $30.59, with an estimated average price of $30.55.