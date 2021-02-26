Worm Capital, LLC Buys Wynn Resorts, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Sells Shopify Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Investment company Worm Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Wynn Resorts, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Airbnb Inc, sells Shopify Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Worm Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Worm Capital, LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $421 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: WYNN, LVS, TME, ABNB,
- Reduced Positions: SHOP, TSLA, NFLX, TWLO, AVLR, CHWY, NEE,
- Sold Out: BABA,
For the details of Worm Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/worm+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Worm Capital, LLC
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 254,440 shares, 46.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.26%
- Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 299,681 shares, 22.39% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,319 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio.
- Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) - 215,152 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 17,431 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.8%
Worm Capital, LLC initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $69.01 and $115.93, with an estimated average price of $92.58. The stock is now traded at around $131.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.05%. The holding were 215,152 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Worm Capital, LLC initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.81 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $53.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 142,535 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
Worm Capital, LLC initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $14.01 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 163,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Worm Capital, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $163.19, with an estimated average price of $147.63. The stock is now traded at around $206.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,360 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Worm Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.
