Ohio Valley Financial Group Buys BTC iShares U.S. Utilities ETF, First Solar Inc, Chubb, Sells Citigroup Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Boeing Co

Henderson, KY, based Investment company Ohio Valley Financial Group (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Utilities ETF, First Solar Inc, Chubb, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Phillips 66, sells Citigroup Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Boeing Co, Tyson Foods Inc, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ohio Valley Financial Group. As of 2020Q4, Ohio Valley Financial Group owns 192 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FSLR, KWEB, IVV, IGIB, KSS, MCK, USB, GM, DVY, BSV, IJR, IJH, EFV, EFA, HPQ, BIV, TEL, VTRS, MKC, DES, ESGD, DPG, SDY,

FSLR, KWEB, IVV, IGIB, KSS, MCK, USB, GM, DVY, BSV, IJR, IJH, EFV, EFA, HPQ, BIV, TEL, VTRS, MKC, DES, ESGD, DPG, SDY, Added Positions: IDU, CB, PSX, BKNG, GE, TSLA, SPY, ICLN, AMT, DPZ, SBUX, CTSH, BLK, DUK, DD, GIS, SO, LUV, UPS, MA, BAX, PGF, MMM, GLD,

IDU, CB, PSX, BKNG, GE, TSLA, SPY, ICLN, AMT, DPZ, SBUX, CTSH, BLK, DUK, DD, GIS, SO, LUV, UPS, MA, BAX, PGF, MMM, GLD, Reduced Positions: AAPL, AMZN, V, MSFT, UNH, GOOGL, HD, C, TMO, ADBE, ETN, NEE, DIS, BRK.B, AVGO, BA, UNP, INTC, ABT, TGT, JNJ, FB, WMT, WM, BX, NVDA, COST, RTX, PYPL, IBM, HON, MCD, JPM, VLO, CRM, VAR, ISRG, GS, VZ, PEP, COP, AMGN, APD, BP, BMY, CSCO, MRVL, KMB, MPC, TMUS, AMD, ACN, BABA, TJX, VNLA, XHB, PGX, CAT, TM, XOM, SYY, SYK, SWKS, EOG, PPG, D, MRK, IEMG, DOW, HSY, PANW, DE, NUE, PRU, T, GILD, PFE, LIN, GOOG, IYM, CVS, IYF, OTIS, GSK, LLY, CARR, EW, AMX, NFLX, UL,

AAPL, AMZN, V, MSFT, UNH, GOOGL, HD, C, TMO, ADBE, ETN, NEE, DIS, BRK.B, AVGO, BA, UNP, INTC, ABT, TGT, JNJ, FB, WMT, WM, BX, NVDA, COST, RTX, PYPL, IBM, HON, MCD, JPM, VLO, CRM, VAR, ISRG, GS, VZ, PEP, COP, AMGN, APD, BP, BMY, CSCO, MRVL, KMB, MPC, TMUS, AMD, ACN, BABA, TJX, VNLA, XHB, PGX, CAT, TM, XOM, SYY, SYK, SWKS, EOG, PPG, D, MRK, IEMG, DOW, HSY, PANW, DE, NUE, PRU, T, GILD, PFE, LIN, GOOG, IYM, CVS, IYF, OTIS, GSK, LLY, CARR, EW, AMX, NFLX, UL, Sold Out: TSN, ATO, IEFA, SPSB, IWS, CBRL, IWN, IWO, IWP, SCZ, IYE,

For the details of Ohio Valley Financial Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ohio+valley+financial+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,738 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.19% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,632 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.95% Visa Inc (V) - 19,947 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.77% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 27,186 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,655 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.34%

Ohio Valley Financial Group initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.24 and $105.16, with an estimated average price of $86.99. The stock is now traded at around $81.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,990 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ohio Valley Financial Group initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.63 and $77.72, with an estimated average price of $74.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ohio Valley Financial Group initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $381.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 208 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ohio Valley Financial Group initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.06 and $61.67, with an estimated average price of $60.83. The stock is now traded at around $60.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 580 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ohio Valley Financial Group initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.42. The stock is now traded at around $50.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 580 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ohio Valley Financial Group initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $41.33, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $55.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ohio Valley Financial Group added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 75.90%. The purchase prices were between $73.9 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.5. The stock is now traded at around $72.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ohio Valley Financial Group added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 191.18%. The purchase prices were between $116.56 and $155.42, with an estimated average price of $140.56. The stock is now traded at around $162.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,485 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ohio Valley Financial Group added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 84.25%. The purchase prices were between $44.22 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $83.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,335 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ohio Valley Financial Group added to a holding in General Electric Co by 930.00%. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.03. The stock is now traded at around $12.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ohio Valley Financial Group added to a holding in SPDR S&P 500 ETF TRUST by 122.00%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $380.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 222 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ohio Valley Financial Group added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 106.67%. The purchase prices were between $68.86 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $76.21. The stock is now traded at around $73.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 620 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ohio Valley Financial Group sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $62.26.

Ohio Valley Financial Group sold out a holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $91.67 and $102.45, with an estimated average price of $96.44.

Ohio Valley Financial Group sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27.

Ohio Valley Financial Group sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.31 and $31.42, with an estimated average price of $31.37.

Ohio Valley Financial Group sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $80.56 and $96.96, with an estimated average price of $89.97.

Ohio Valley Financial Group sold out a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The sale prices were between $109.47 and $145.4, with an estimated average price of $128.92.