Front Row Advisors LLC Buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Sells Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Inc, Unilever NV

Investment company Front Row Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, sells Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Inc, Unilever NV, Vontier Corp, Prudential Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Front Row Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q4, Front Row Advisors LLC owns 892 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SUSB, BBVA, PIPR, DBSDY, AER, IDEXY, TOELY, CFRUY, HZNP, ESI, BMRRY, PPBA, Added Positions: IYW, SPY, IYC, ARKK, CIBR, SOXX, IYJ, IYF, BABA, XMLV, PAYC, IGSB, ESGU, ICF, UL, IDU, GS, SCHD, CCI, SUSA, VWO, VV, DNHBY, SZKMY, SUN, MRAAY, SYNH, HWM, RCRUY, ITOT, BSV, GII, PFF, WBA, AZN, BP, CRH, CNI, C, EIX, GD, HOG, LVS, MHK, PBR, RHHBY, STM, TOT, JMHLY, AHKSY, SMFG, SHG, ISUZY, EADSY, KMTUY, ASAZY, SMECF, GLPG, SHECY, SFTBY, HKXCY, AMX, SAFRY,

AAPL, WFC, SCHX, XOM, MDT, MSFT, TGT, ASML, BLK, INTC, JPM, TSM, ABB, T, AMZN, AMGN, BRKS, CMCSA, DLR, D, NEE, IDXX, TT, MU, PFE, ROK, SNPS, TJX, VZ, ABBV, SCHM, MMM, AGO, CME, CHD, GLW, IBM, ITW, MKSI, NTRS, PNC, PRU, SAP, CRSP, IJT, SCHA, HES, AIG, AME, BAX, BBY, BXP, BTI, LUMN, TPR, DOV, DD, ETN, ECL, ESS, RE, FNF, GE, GSK, HOLX, HUN, JCI, KB, KR, LRLCY, LRCX, MGM, MAS, VTRS, NJDCY, NTTYY, NOC, NVO, OSK, PGR, RELX, ROL, RCL, KKPNY, SNY, SBGI, STLD, TNC, UNP, URI, VOD, WAB, ANTM, WSM, ZION, AIQUY, OC, PODD, CLR, IBDRY, KYCCF, DSNKY, DBOEY, RBGLY, CABGY, SSNC, PDRDY, TRUMY, GRFS, MPC, DKILY, ALSN, FIVE, TWTR, GLPI, HSDT, QRVO, GDDY, LNSTY, BGNE, WH, DOW, AVTR, CTVA, PROSY, AGG, IXC, SCHG, SCHH, WPS, Sold Out: UN, VNT, LHX, NOV, SUHJY, TYL, DLAKY, SONVY, SVNLY, HDS,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 179,234 shares, 12.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.23% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,073 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 9,841 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% Target Corp (TGT) - 22,012 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 28,416 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%

Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.01 and $26.18, with an estimated average price of $26.11. The stock is now traded at around $26.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in Cie Financiere Richemont SA. The purchase prices were between $6.16 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $7.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $67 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $74.23. The stock is now traded at around $90.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 66 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $46.1, with an estimated average price of $35.04. The stock is now traded at around $48.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 73 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in Industria De Diseno Textil SA. The purchase prices were between $12.43 and $17.17, with an estimated average price of $15.27. The stock is now traded at around $16.638500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 275 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in Tokyo Electron Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63.66 and $93.65, with an estimated average price of $77.66. The stock is now traded at around $105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 28 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $86.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.5 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $72.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 2014.81%. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $130.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 571 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF by 526.50%. The purchase prices were between $33.31 and $45.5, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $42.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,253 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $81.43 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $91.19. The stock is now traded at around $99.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 358.33%. The purchase prices were between $301.8 and $382.56, with an estimated average price of $345.47. The stock is now traded at around $416.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 220 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.

Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $350.72 and $461.86, with an estimated average price of $413.44.

Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $8.01 and $14.66, with an estimated average price of $11.35.

Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Svenska Handelsbanken. The sale prices were between $4.05 and $5.24, with an estimated average price of $4.68.

Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Deutsche Lufthansa AG. The sale prices were between $8.42 and $13.49, with an estimated average price of $10.75.