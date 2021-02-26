>
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Inve

February 26, 2021 | About: IWP +0.91% RYT +0.6% FTCS -0.73% MSFT +1.48% PHB -0.1% SBUX +4.41% SPTM -0.46% BSCM +0.09% SPEM -1.34% XLY +0.42% BAC -3.4%

Investment company Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC owns 145 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elevated+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 34,798 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.58%
  2. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 147,779 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.87%
  3. Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV) - 350,645 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.83%
  4. First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 74,134 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.32%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 101,941 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.71%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $47.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 39,815 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $21.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 35,188 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $44.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 13,161 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $161.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,760 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,445 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07. The stock is now traded at around $95.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,883 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 127.11%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $104.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 25,518 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 84.48%. The purchase prices were between $206.84 and $253.55, with an estimated average price of $232.77. The stock is now traded at around $262.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 10,545 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 25.32%. The purchase prices were between $60.98 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.43. The stock is now traded at around $66.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 74,134 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 42.83%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $232.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 8,474 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB)

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.80%. The purchase prices were between $18.49 and $19.44, with an estimated average price of $19.05. The stock is now traded at around $19.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 62,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 27.60%. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $108.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,929 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $73.75 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $80.82.

Sold Out: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.39 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $50.46.

Sold Out: SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC keeps buying

Comments

