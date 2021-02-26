Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Inve

Investment company Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC owns 145 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPTM, BSCM, SPEM, XLY, BAC, VYM, VTI, DIS,
- Added Positions: IWP, FIXD, RYT, FTCS, QQQ, MSFT, PHB, XLC, XLV, AAPL, SCHP, XLP, ORLY, XLK, PYPL, DHR, NFLX, RNG, FB, QAI, REGN, SBUX, MLM, DG, V, ITB, JETS, DPZ, GILD, PNQI, IGSB, AME, PTF, NEAR, MAR, IAT, ZTS, IJR, HYG, COUP, ADBE, BND, TWLO, MA, TMO, LNGR, TIP, IGIB, MSCI, AMZN, CHD, NVDA, CMG, IUSB, BOTZ, FLOT, FTSL, HYS, IEI, ANGL, VRT, CVNA, VCIT, VNQ, COST, LIT, VMBS, VNQI,
- Reduced Positions: LQD, VUG, MDIV, RSP, VEA, SPLG, VTV, FDL, BX, FFC, DSU, HON, GUT, VWO, PCN, VOD, ARCC, CVX, BTI, PPL, BCE, SO, VZ, ABBV, CG, APO, CCI, PM, D, FXL, KO, BNDX, DUK, USMV, VB, VOX, AEP, MO, NGG, BIV, SGOL, AMT, T, IEMG, GSK, XOM, GIS, PG, PEP, KMB, LMBS, FLRN, MMM, UNP, BKLN,
- Sold Out: ITOT, GSY, XLI,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 34,798 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.58%
- First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 147,779 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.87%
- Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV) - 350,645 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.83%
- First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 74,134 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.32%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 101,941 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.71%
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $47.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 39,815 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $21.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 35,188 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $44.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 13,161 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $161.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,760 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,445 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07. The stock is now traded at around $95.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,883 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 127.11%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $104.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 25,518 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 84.48%. The purchase prices were between $206.84 and $253.55, with an estimated average price of $232.77. The stock is now traded at around $262.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 10,545 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 25.32%. The purchase prices were between $60.98 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.43. The stock is now traded at around $66.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 74,134 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 42.83%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $232.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 8,474 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.80%. The purchase prices were between $18.49 and $19.44, with an estimated average price of $19.05. The stock is now traded at around $19.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 62,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 27.60%. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $108.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,929 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $73.75 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $80.82.Sold Out: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.39 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $50.46.Sold Out: SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5.
