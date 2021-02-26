White Bay Pt Llc Buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Altria Group Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells SPDR S&P 500 ETF TRUST, Apple Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company White Bay Pt Llc (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Altria Group Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Tiffany, sells SPDR S&P 500 ETF TRUST, Apple Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, White Bay Pt Llc. As of 2020Q4, White Bay Pt Llc owns 515 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GDX, VIAC, SMH, TIF, TSM, GDXJ, UNIT, LIN, NKE, IWM, XLE, EEM, XLP, MDT, XLK, EWS, MRVL, NGHC, SQ, CHWY, TT, CHTR, ANGL, CNQ, GLW, MA, MRNA, PDD, ROST, ACIA, TSLA, IIPR, VZ, WORK, BG, CME, DELL, DOW, NRZ, ETSY, CLX, CSX, IVZ, LEN, NFLX, STLD, SYK, TSN, XLI, ADP, BNS, BTI, CF, DG, EXAS, EXPE, LYB, MFA, PEP, PRSP, QLYS, VNO, WDC, AEL, ARE, DAL, EL, EWJ, EWY, HII, ICE, IR, KMB, KSU, LHX, LOW, MTCH, NEE, PRU, QGEN, UBER, VCSH, AEM, BPOP, BXMT, CCL, EWZ, FITB, HPE, INFY, ITW, K, MET, NOC, OXY, PBR, PENN, SIRI, STWD, ULTA, VNQ, XLB, XLU, AXP, BBY, CC, DFS, EOG, EWU, EWW, FHN, GD, GRMN, HPQ, IRM, KBE, MCHP, MDB, NUE, NXPI, NYMT, O, OIH, RUN, SFIX, SLB, SNOW, STZ, TDOC, AINV, BBD, CNX, GNW, ORCC, RWT, ENBL, ITRM,
- Added Positions: MO, EFA, XLF, CSCO, KO, WMT, FDX, HBAN, HD, SBUX, LRCX, BX, QCOM, NEM, LMT, UNH, MCD, LVS, WYNN, MRK, TXN, SPG, TGT, SWKS, PFE, XOM, AVGO, WBA, HON, T, FSLY, ACN, BLK, DE, CAT, JPM, COST, WM, BMY, JNJ, VLO, XLV, KRE, AMGN, PCG, BGS, GSK, GS, PG, C, CMI, CVS, EBAY, EMB, EPD, HYG, RTX, ENB, WFC, UNP, ET, TLT, XLNX,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, UPS, MSFT, VCLT, DIS, BA, DRI, IBM, KHC, MAR, BND, BAC, ACM, PXD, AMAT, MPC, PTON, VTR, VOD, AGNC, PM, VCIT, CVX, SYY, INTC, DISH, OKE, NWL, NLY, STOR, ABBV, WHR, NLOK, MS, LB, DIA, CWH, CIM, AIG, PAYX, MMM, KMI, KLAC, STLA, ETN, BP,
- Sold Out: SPY, SWK, NEP, QQQ, LLY, FB, CAG, IGIB, W, AXS, PNC, EMR, AMT, TAK, YUM, ALB, NAV, CCI, AZN, LUMN, CNC, ABR, EWG, HBI, DUK, BPY, AMJ, EIGI, MAC, NAT, COTY, AIKI,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 3 Warning Signs with MO. Click here to check it out.
- MO 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of MO
- Peter Lynch Chart of MO
For the details of WHITE BAY PT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/white+bay+pt+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WHITE BAY PT LLC
- SPDR S&P 500 ETF TRUST (SPY) - 2,015 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR S&P 500 ETF TRUST (SPY) - 1,349 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,400 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 3,129 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio.
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 109,900 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.59%
White Bay Pt Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14. The stock is now traded at around $31.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 299,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
White Bay Pt Llc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.13 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $64.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 258,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
White Bay Pt Llc initiated holding in Tiffany & Co. The purchase prices were between $116.11 and $131.72, with an estimated average price of $128.19. The stock is now traded at around $131.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 62,277 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
White Bay Pt Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.15 and $220.93, with an estimated average price of $198.88. The stock is now traded at around $240.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 37,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
White Bay Pt Llc initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04. The stock is now traded at around $125.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 72,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)
White Bay Pt Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.34 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $53.43. The stock is now traded at around $45.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 125,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
White Bay Pt Llc added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 451.93%. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.17. The stock is now traded at around $43.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 300,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
White Bay Pt Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2178.43%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $74.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 116,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
White Bay Pt Llc added to a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR by 1200.67%. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $32.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 195,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
White Bay Pt Llc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 517.96%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13. The stock is now traded at around $44.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 127,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
White Bay Pt Llc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 653.60%. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 94,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
White Bay Pt Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 508.77%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $129.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 34,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR S&P 500 ETF TRUST (SPY)
White Bay Pt Llc sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 500 ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39.Sold Out: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)
White Bay Pt Llc sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $162.55 and $190.94, with an estimated average price of $177.56.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)
White Bay Pt Llc sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $58.99 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $64.54.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
White Bay Pt Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04.Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
White Bay Pt Llc sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.39.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
White Bay Pt Llc sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26.
Here is the complete portfolio of WHITE BAY PT LLC. Also check out:
1. WHITE BAY PT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WHITE BAY PT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WHITE BAY PT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WHITE BAY PT LLC keeps buying