White Bay Pt Llc Buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Altria Group Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells SPDR S&P 500 ETF TRUST, Apple Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc

February 26, 2021 | About: MO -2.31% EFA -1.41% XLF -1.91% CSCO -1.43% KO -2.35% WMT -1.54% GDX -3.71% VIAC +3.18% TIF +0% SMH +2.06% TSM -0.05% GDXJ -3.52% S +0%

New York, NY, based Investment company White Bay Pt Llc (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Altria Group Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Tiffany, sells SPDR S&P 500 ETF TRUST, Apple Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, White Bay Pt Llc. As of 2020Q4, White Bay Pt Llc owns 515 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WHITE BAY PT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/white+bay+pt+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WHITE BAY PT LLC
  1. SPDR S&P 500 ETF TRUST (SPY) - 2,015 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio.
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,400 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio.
  4. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 3,129 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio.
  5. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 109,900 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.59%
New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

White Bay Pt Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14. The stock is now traded at around $31.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 299,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

White Bay Pt Llc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.13 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $64.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 258,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

White Bay Pt Llc initiated holding in Tiffany & Co. The purchase prices were between $116.11 and $131.72, with an estimated average price of $128.19. The stock is now traded at around $131.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 62,277 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

White Bay Pt Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.15 and $220.93, with an estimated average price of $198.88. The stock is now traded at around $240.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 37,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

White Bay Pt Llc initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04. The stock is now traded at around $125.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 72,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

White Bay Pt Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.34 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $53.43. The stock is now traded at around $45.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 125,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

White Bay Pt Llc added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 451.93%. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.17. The stock is now traded at around $43.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 300,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

White Bay Pt Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2178.43%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $74.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 116,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

White Bay Pt Llc added to a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR by 1200.67%. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $32.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 195,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

White Bay Pt Llc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 517.96%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13. The stock is now traded at around $44.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 127,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

White Bay Pt Llc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 653.60%. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 94,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

White Bay Pt Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 508.77%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $129.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 34,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P 500 ETF TRUST (SPY)

White Bay Pt Llc sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 500 ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39.

Sold Out: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

White Bay Pt Llc sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $162.55 and $190.94, with an estimated average price of $177.56.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

White Bay Pt Llc sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $58.99 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $64.54.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

White Bay Pt Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04.

Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

White Bay Pt Llc sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.39.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

White Bay Pt Llc sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26.



