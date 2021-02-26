Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC Buys Coca-Cola Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, United Rentals Inc, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

Macon, GA, based Investment company Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Coca-Cola Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, United Rentals Inc, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, sells United Parcel Service Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Unum Group, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC owns 205 stocks with a total value of $421 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 444,564 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.86% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 98,490 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.82% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 246,708 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10222.51% ISHARES TRUST (IEF) - 82,367 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.77% BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 27,316 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.15%

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99. The stock is now traded at around $319.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 9,273 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $170.73 and $246.75, with an estimated average price of $211.84. The stock is now traded at around $297.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 9,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.94 and $88.81, with an estimated average price of $81.61. The stock is now traded at around $95.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,818 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $239.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,489 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $675.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 404 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $210.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,449 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 10222.51%. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 246,708 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 246.61%. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $115.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 20,266 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 43.43%. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $87.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 57,286 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 48.98%. The purchase prices were between $141.23 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $153.43. The stock is now traded at around $162.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 25,309 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC added to a holding in KLA Corp by 37.99%. The purchase prices were between $190.55 and $266.94, with an estimated average price of $233.61. The stock is now traded at around $311.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 12,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 309.37%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,284 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC sold out a holding in Unum Group. The sale prices were between $16.57 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $35.71 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.1.

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC sold out a holding in Lexington Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $56.98 and $60.66, with an estimated average price of $58.7.

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC sold out a holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The sale prices were between $13.43 and $17.87, with an estimated average price of $15.69.

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.32.

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC sold out a holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $32.95 and $46.17, with an estimated average price of $40.23.