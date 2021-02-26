>
Needham Investment Management Llc Buys Telos Corp, Sumo Logic Inc, Yext Inc, Sells Entegris Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, KVH Industries Inc

February 26, 2021 | About: WWE +1.02% NEWR +2.16% BIGC -5.92% ECOM +0.04% AMWL -3.59% TLS -3.78% SUMO +0.96% YEXT -0.99% TREE -3.67% CSOD -2.11% NP -2.71%

New York, NY, based Investment company Needham Investment Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Telos Corp, Sumo Logic Inc, Yext Inc, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc, LendingTree Inc, sells Entegris Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, KVH Industries Inc, Aspen Aerogels Inc, PDF Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Needham Investment Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Needham Investment Management Llc owns 109 stocks with a total value of $596 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NEEDHAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/needham+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NEEDHAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Entegris Inc (ENTG) - 326,500 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.41%
  2. Vicor Corp (VICR) - 229,850 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.16%
  3. PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS) - 974,000 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.59%
  4. FormFactor Inc (FORM) - 465,500 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.63%
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 41,500 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.02%
New Purchase: Telos Corp (TLS)

Needham Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Telos Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.06 and $32.98, with an estimated average price of $23.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 340,788 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO)

Needham Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Sumo Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $34.07, with an estimated average price of $23.58. The stock is now traded at around $30.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 301,578 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Yext Inc (YEXT)

Needham Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Yext Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.97 and $19.32, with an estimated average price of $17.13. The stock is now traded at around $16.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: LendingTree Inc (TREE)

Needham Investment Management Llc initiated holding in LendingTree Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.23 and $348.78, with an estimated average price of $296.82. The stock is now traded at around $268.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD)

Needham Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.99 and $46.4, with an estimated average price of $41.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: NeoPhotonics Corp (NPTN)

Needham Investment Management Llc initiated holding in NeoPhotonics Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.99 and $9.12, with an estimated average price of $7.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 330,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE)

Needham Investment Management Llc added to a holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc by 838.89%. The purchase prices were between $36.36 and $48.38, with an estimated average price of $41.99. The stock is now traded at around $49.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 126,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: New Relic Inc (NEWR)

Needham Investment Management Llc added to a holding in New Relic Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.73 and $70.53, with an estimated average price of $61.69. The stock is now traded at around $61.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)

Needham Investment Management Llc added to a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc by 42.72%. The purchase prices were between $64.15 and $105.99, with an estimated average price of $79.69. The stock is now traded at around $59.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 71,362 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM)

Needham Investment Management Llc added to a holding in ChannelAdvisor Corp by 28.05%. The purchase prices were between $13.61 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $15.76. The stock is now traded at around $22.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 157,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: American Well Corp (AMWL)

Needham Investment Management Llc added to a holding in American Well Corp by 57.95%. The purchase prices were between $21.66 and $38.74, with an estimated average price of $28.95. The stock is now traded at around $24.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 31,590 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: MaxLinear Inc (MXL)

Needham Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in MaxLinear Inc. The sale prices were between $22.75 and $38.41, with an estimated average price of $29.1.

Sold Out: Infinera Corp (INFN)

Needham Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Infinera Corp. The sale prices were between $6.13 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $7.96.

Sold Out: Inogen Inc (INGN)

Needham Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Inogen Inc. The sale prices were between $27.19 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $34.62.

Sold Out: Cohu Inc (COHU)

Needham Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Cohu Inc. The sale prices were between $17.2 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $27.43.

Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Needham Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $109.52 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.18.

Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)

Needham Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $14.74 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $17.87.



