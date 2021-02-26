>
Articles 

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc Buys SPDR S&P 500 ETF TRUST, Sells BP PLC, General Dynamics Corp

February 26, 2021 | About: SPY -0.52% BP -4.61%

Columbia, SC, based Investment company Ccm Investment Advisers Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR S&P 500 ETF TRUST, sells BP PLC, General Dynamics Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ccm Investment Advisers Llc. As of 2020Q4, Ccm Investment Advisers Llc owns 63 stocks with a total value of $689 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CCM INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ccm+investment+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CCM INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 202,716 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.64%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,101 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 12,537 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.94%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 93,602 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  5. Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 40,416 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.15%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P 500 ETF TRUST (SPY)

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P 500 ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $380.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of CCM INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC.

1. CCM INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CCM INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CCM INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CCM INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC keeps buying

