Ccm Investment Advisers Llc Buys SPDR S&P 500 ETF TRUST, Sells BP PLC, General Dynamics Corp

Columbia, SC, based Investment company Ccm Investment Advisers Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR S&P 500 ETF TRUST, sells BP PLC, General Dynamics Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ccm Investment Advisers Llc. As of 2020Q4, Ccm Investment Advisers Llc owns 63 stocks with a total value of $689 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPY,
- Added Positions: ABBV, BKNG, ORLY, ADP, SJM, PSX, CSCO, HD, TSN, MMM, CVS, BAX, INTC, JBL,
- Reduced Positions: LRCX, AAPL, GOOGL, TMO, MDU, JPM, EVR, HON, CB, CAT, ZBRA, PNC, AKAM, COF, FISV, AMZN, BAC, GILD, UNH, GD, SHW, ALL, ADBE, CVX, AMGN,
- Sold Out: BP,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 202,716 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.64%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,101 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 12,537 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.94%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 93,602 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 40,416 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.15%
Ccm Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P 500 ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $380.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)
Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.88.
