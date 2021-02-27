>
Biglari Holdings Inc. News Release

February 27, 2021

San Antonio, TX, Feb. 27, 2021

San Antonio, TX, Feb. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biglari Holdings (NYSE: BH.A; BH) announced today its 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting will be held in San Antonio on Thursday, May 27, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time at the Majestic Theatre. Shareholders will be able to attend the meeting in person.

About Biglari Holdings Inc.

Biglari Holdings Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in a number of diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. The Company's largest operating subsidiaries are involved in the franchising and operating of restaurants.

