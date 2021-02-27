Overstock.com Inc (OSTK) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Overstock.com Inc is an online retailer which provides products and services through websites. It offers a broad range of products, including furniture and home decor, apparel and accessories, books, electronics, and other items. Overstock.com Inc has a market cap of $2.87 billion; its shares were traded at around $67.170000 with a P/E ratio of 55.98 and P/S ratio of 1.10. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Overstock.com Inc. .

For the last quarter Overstock.com Inc reported a revenue of $684.0 million, compared with the revenue of $370.9 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $2.5 billion, an increase of 74.7% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Overstock.com Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 4.6% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $1.24 for the year, compared with the loss per share of $0.49 in the previous year. The Overstock.com Inc had an operating margin of 2.05%, compared with the operating margin of -8.46% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Overstock.com Inc is -0.37%. The profitability rank of the company is 3 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Overstock.com Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $516.5 million, compared with $112.3 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $61.6 million, compared with $21.6 million in the previous year. The interest coverage to the debt is at a comfortable level of 26.5. Overstock.com Inc has a financial strength rank of 7 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $67.170000, Overstock.com Inc is traded at 265.1% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $18.40. The P/S ratio of the stock is 1.10, while the historical median P/S ratio is 0.31. The stock gained 939.78% during the past 12 months.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Barclay F Corbus sold 2,666 shares of OSTK stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $98.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 31.47% since.

Director Barclay F Corbus sold 1,680 shares of OSTK stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $109.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 38.38% since.

Chief Administrative Officer Carter Paul Lee sold 5,000 shares of OSTK stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $109.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 38.38% since.

Chief Sourcing/Operations Off. Ronald Hilton sold 5,000 shares of OSTK stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $110. The price of the stock has decreased by 38.94% since.

Director Joseph J Jr Tabacco sold 20,000 shares of OSTK stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $96.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 30.08% since.

