Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc provides patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a market cap of $966.225 million; its shares were traded at around $40.550000 with and P/S ratio of 2.98. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. .

For the last quarter Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc reported a revenue of $77.1 million, compared with the revenue of $73.22 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $297.2 million, an increase of 4.4% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 36.7% a year.

The reported loss per diluted share was $3.71 for the year, compared with the loss per share of $0.68 in the previous year. The Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc had an operating margin of -19.43%, compared with the operating margin of -10.13% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc is -0.83%. The profitability rank of the company is 3 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $23.4 million, compared with $42.5 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $269.7 million, compared with $247.3 million in the previous year. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a financial strength rank of 3 (out of 10).

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Calvin H Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of TRHC stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $48.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.32% since.

CEO Calvin H Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of TRHC stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $54.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 25.42% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Orsula V Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of TRHC stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $48.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.32% since.

Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of TRHC stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $57. The price of the stock has decreased by 28.86% since.

President Orsula V Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of TRHC stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $54.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 25.42% since.

