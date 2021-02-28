Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Feb. 26

The largest Insider Buys this week were for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX), Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS), and Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F).

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT): Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares

Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares on Feb. 23 at the average price of $122.50. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.22% since.

Abbott Laboratories is an American healthcare company that focuses on developing and marketing research-based drugs, medical devices and nutritional products. The company's in-vitro diagnostics business also performs immunoassays and blood screening. The company has a market capitalization of $212.19 billion, and as of Feb. 26 it traded at $119.78.

On Feb. 19, Abbott Laboratories announced that the company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly common dividend of $0.45 per share. The dividend will be payable on May 17 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 15.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX): Director Marillyn A. Hewson bought 3,200 shares

Director Marillyn A. Hewson bought 3,200 shares on Feb. 18 at the average price of $95.21. The price of the stock has increased by 5.03% since.

Chevron Corp. is an American international energy corporation that is active in more than 180 countries. The company is one of the successor companies of Standard Oil and focuses on the oil, natural gas and geothermal energy industries. The company has a market capitalization of $192.5 billion, and as of Feb. 26 it traded at $100.00.

On Feb. 5, Chevron Corp. announced that it has submitted a non-binding proposal to the Board of Directors of Noble Midstream GP LLC, the general partner of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX). The proposal is to acquire all of the publicly held common units representing limited partner interests in Noble Midstream Partners LP through a merger transaction in exchange for shares of common stock of Chevron at a value of $12.47 per common unit.

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS): Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares

Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares on Feb. 19 at the average price of $164.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.73% since.

Zoetis Inc. is an American pharmaceutical company that focuses on producing drugs and vaccinations for pets and livestock. The company is the world's largest producer of pharmaceuticals for animals. The company is also a component of the S&P 500. The company has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, and as of Feb. 26 it traded at $155.24.

On Feb. 22, Zoetis Inc. announced that the European Commission has granted the marketing authorization for Solensia, a new osteoarthritis treatment to alleviate pain for felines. The new treatment is innovative in that it targets Nerve Growth Factor in alleviating osteoarthritis pain and functions like naturally occurring antibodies.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F): Director John L. Thornton bought 8,620 shares

Director John L. Thornton bought 8,620 shares on Feb. 23 at the average price of $11.62. The price of the stock has increased by 0.69% since.

Ford Motor Co. is an American international automaker that sells automobiles and commercial vehicles under the Ford brand and most luxury models under the Lincoln brand. The company also owns Brazilian SUV manufacturer Troller and Australian performance car manufacturer FPV. The company has multiple joint ventures in China, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Russia. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, and as of Feb. 26 it traded at $11.70.

On Feb. 22, Ford Motor Co. announced safety recalls in North America for select 2021 Ford F-series vehicles for windshield adhesion. The front windshields of the affected vehicles are not adequately bonded to the vehicle body structure. In the event of a crash, the windshield may not stay in place, increasing he risk of occupant injury. This recall affects 79,017 vehicles in the United States, 6,986 in Canada and 1,347 in Mexico.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

