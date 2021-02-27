>
Enterprise 2020 K-1 Tax Packages Now Available

February 27, 2021


Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:NYSE:EPD) today announced that its 2020 tax packages, including schedule K-1’s are now available online. They may be accessed through the K-1 Tax Package Support website, [url="]www.taxpackagesupport.com%2Fenterprise[/url]. The partnership expects to begin mailing the 2020 tax packages today and complete mailing by Friday, March 5, 2021. For additional information, unitholders may call K-1 Tax Package Support toll free at (800) 599-9985 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Our services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and export and import terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and export and import terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, export and import terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The partnership’s assets include approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity. Please visit [url="]www.enterpriseproducts.com[/url] for more information.

