Hess to Participate in Credit Suisse Energy Summit

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) announced today that John Hess, Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Energy Summit on March 1, 2021 at 8:10 a.m. Eastern Time. A live [url="]audio+webcast[/url] and a replay of the presentation will be accessible via Hess Corporation’s [url="]website[/url].Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hess.com%2F[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210227005028/en/