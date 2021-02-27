Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Akamai Technologies Inc is a United States based company which provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing online content and business applications over the Internet. Akamai Technologies Inc has a market cap of $15.4 billion; its shares were traded at around $94.500000 with a P/E ratio of 28.13 and P/S ratio of 4.88. Akamai Technologies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Akamai Technologies Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Akamai Technologies Inc. .

For the last quarter Akamai Technologies Inc reported a revenue of $846.3 million, compared with the revenue of $772.1 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $3.2 billion, an increase of 10.5% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Akamai Technologies Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 7.7% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $3.37 for the year, an increase of 16.2% from previous year. Over the last five years Akamai Technologies Inc had an EPS growth rate of 15% a year. The Akamai Technologies Inc enjoyed an operating margin of 21.94%, compared with the operating margin of 19.97% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Akamai Technologies Inc is 21.64%. The profitability rank of the company is 8 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Akamai Technologies Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $352.9 million, compared with $393.7 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $2.6 billion, compared with $2.5 billion in the previous year. The interest coverage to the debt is at a comfortable level of 10.2. Akamai Technologies Inc has a financial strength rank of 5 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $94.500000, Akamai Technologies Inc is traded at close to its historical median P/S valuation band of $102.79. The P/S ratio of the stock is 4.88, while the historical median P/S ratio is 5.25. The intrinsic value of the stock is $52.89 a share, according to GuruFocus DCF Calculator. The stock gained 9.24% during the past 12 months.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP and CMO Monique Bonner sold 10,000 shares of AKAM stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $96.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.21% since.

EVP and CHRO Anthony P Williams sold 1,005 shares of AKAM stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $100.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.75% since.

EVP & General Counsel Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of AKAM stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $102.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.58% since.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of AKAM, click here.