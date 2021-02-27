Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Arlo Technologies Inc has a market cap of $552.180 million; its shares were traded at around $6.960000 with and P/S ratio of 1.53. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Arlo Technologies Inc. .

For the last quarter Arlo Technologies Inc reported a revenue of $114.8 million, compared with the revenue of $122.4 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $357.2 million, a decrease of 3.5% from the previous year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here..

The reported loss per diluted share was $1.3 for the year, compared with the loss per share of $0.090064 in the previous year. The Arlo Technologies Inc had an operating margin of -29.37%, compared with the operating margin of -37.35% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Arlo Technologies Inc is -10.22%. The profitability rank of the company is 1 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Arlo Technologies Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $186.1 million, compared with $236.7 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $25.0 million, compared with $29.0 million in the previous year. Arlo Technologies Inc has a financial strength rank of 5 (out of 10).

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 408 shares of ARLO stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $10.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 32.36% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Grady Summers bought 178 shares of ARLO stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $7.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.45% since.

General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of ARLO stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $9.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 28.1% since.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of ARLO, click here.