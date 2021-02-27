>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

February 27, 2021 | About: ARLO +2.81%

Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Arlo Technologies Inc has a market cap of $552.180 million; its shares were traded at around $6.960000 with and P/S ratio of 1.53. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Arlo Technologies Inc. .

For the last quarter Arlo Technologies Inc reported a revenue of $114.8 million, compared with the revenue of $122.4 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $357.2 million, a decrease of 3.5% from the previous year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here..

The reported loss per diluted share was $1.3 for the year, compared with the loss per share of $0.090064 in the previous year. The Arlo Technologies Inc had an operating margin of -29.37%, compared with the operating margin of -37.35% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Arlo Technologies Inc is -10.22%. The profitability rank of the company is 1 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Arlo Technologies Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $186.1 million, compared with $236.7 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $25.0 million, compared with $29.0 million in the previous year. Arlo Technologies Inc has a financial strength rank of 5 (out of 10).

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 408 shares of ARLO stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $10.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 32.36% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Grady Summers bought 178 shares of ARLO stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $7.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.45% since.
  • General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of ARLO stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $9.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 28.1% since.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of ARLO, click here.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)