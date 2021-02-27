National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company makes investments in self-storage properties located in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a market cap of $2.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $38.550000 with a P/E ratio of 78.67 and P/S ratio of 6.60. The dividend yield of National Storage Affiliates Trust stocks is 3.50%. National Storage Affiliates Trust had annual average EBITDA growth of 27.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with National Storage Affiliates Trust. .

For the last quarter National Storage Affiliates Trust reported a revenue of $114.1 million, compared with the revenue of $100.6 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $432.2 million, an increase of 11.4% from last year. For the last five years National Storage Affiliates Trust had an average revenue growth rate of 25.9% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was 53 cents for the year, an increase of -453.3% from previous year. The National Storage Affiliates Trust enjoyed an operating margin of 34.04%, compared with the operating margin of 32.7% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of National Storage Affiliates Trust is 29.28%. The profitability rank of the company is 6 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, National Storage Affiliates Trust has the cash and cash equivalents of $18.7 million, compared with $20.6 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $1.8 billion, compared with $1.6 billion in the previous year. The interest coverage to the debt is 2.4, which is not a favorable level. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a financial strength rank of 3 (out of 10).

