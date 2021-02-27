10x Genomics Inc (TXG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:TXG)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. 10x Genomics Inc has a market cap of $19.15 billion; its shares were traded at around $177.990000 with and P/S ratio of 60.75. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with 10x Genomics Inc. .

For the last quarter 10x Genomics Inc reported a revenue of $112.2 million, compared with the revenue of $75.29 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $298.8 million, an increase of 21.5% from last year.

The reported loss per diluted share was $5.37 for the year, compared with the loss per share of $0.226344 in the previous year. The 10x Genomics Inc had an operating margin of -28.98%, compared with the operating margin of -12.43% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of 10x Genomics Inc is -25.85%.

At the end of the fiscal year, 10x Genomics Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $663.6 million, compared with $424.2 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $57.0 million, compared with $19.8 million in the previous year. 10x Genomics Inc has a financial strength rank of 6 (out of 10).

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of TXG stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $176. The price of the stock has increased by 1.13% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of TXG stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $176.05. The price of the stock has increased by 1.1% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director John R Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of TXG stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $193. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.78% since.

Director John R Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of TXG stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $176.05. The price of the stock has increased by 1.1% since.

See Remarks, 10% Owner Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of TXG stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $175.98. The price of the stock has increased by 1.14% since.

Chief Commercial Officer Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of TXG stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $175.99. The price of the stock has increased by 1.14% since.

