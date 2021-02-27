Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Global Net Lease Inc is a real estate investment trust that manages a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate properties. It is engaged in the ownership, management, operating, lease, acquisition, investment in, and sale of the portfolio assets. Global Net Lease Inc has a market cap of $1.67 billion; its shares were traded at around $18.580000 with and P/S ratio of 5.05. The dividend yield of Global Net Lease Inc stocks is 8.61%. Global Net Lease Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 100.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Global Net Lease Inc. .

For the last quarter Global Net Lease Inc reported a revenue of $87.0 million, compared with the revenue of $76.69 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $330.1 million, an increase of 7.8% from last year. For the last five years Global Net Lease Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 10.6% a year.

The reported loss per diluted share was 9 cents for the year, compared with the earnings per share of $0.01 in the previous year. The Global Net Lease Inc had a decent operating margin of 30.31%, compared with the operating margin of 32.32% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Global Net Lease Inc is 32.76%. The profitability rank of the company is 6 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Global Net Lease Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $124.2 million, compared with $270.3 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $2.3 billion, compared with $1.9 billion in the previous year. The interest coverage to the debt is 1.4, which is not a favorable level. Global Net Lease Inc has a financial strength rank of 3 (out of 10).

