Adtran Inc (ADTN) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Adtran Inc is engaged in providing networking and communications equipment. Its products enable voice, data, video and Internet communications across a variety of network infrastructures. Adtran Inc has a market cap of $807.583 million; its shares were traded at around $16.840000 with a P/E ratio of 336.80 and P/S ratio of 1.61. The dividend yield of Adtran Inc stocks is 2.14%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Adtran Inc. .

For the last quarter Adtran Inc reported a revenue of $130.1 million, compared with the revenue of $115.8 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $506.5 million, a decrease of 4.4% from the previous year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Adtran Inc had an average revenue decline of 4.6% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was 5 cents for the year. The Adtran Inc had an operating margin of -1.92%, compared with the operating margin of -7.04% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Adtran Inc is 5.52%. The profitability rank of the company is 5 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Adtran Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $60.2 million, compared with $73.8 million in the previous year. The company had no long term debt. Adtran Inc has a financial strength rank of 8 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $16.840000, Adtran Inc is traded at close to its historical median P/S valuation band of $16.78. The P/S ratio of the stock is 1.61, while the historical median P/S ratio is 1.64. The stock gained 113.80% during the past 12 months.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of ADTN, click here.