>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Limestone Bancorp Inc (LMST) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

February 27, 2021 | About: LMST -0.73%

Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Porter Bancorp Inc is a US-based bank holding company. It is a full-service banking firm offering personal and business banking through its wholly owned subsidiary in over 10 countries. Limestone Bancorp Inc has a market cap of $112.952 million; its shares were traded at around $15.060000 with a P/E ratio of 12.45 and P/S ratio of 2.46. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Limestone Bancorp Inc. .

For the last quarter Limestone Bancorp Inc reported a revenue of $12.1 million, compared with the revenue of $10.18 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $45.6 million, an increase of 13.8% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Limestone Bancorp Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 5% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $1.2 for the year, a decline of 14.9% from the previous year. The profitability rank of the company is 2 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Limestone Bancorp Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $10.8 million, compared with $30.2 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $66.6 million, compared with $104.4 million in the previous year. Limestone Bancorp Inc has a financial strength rank of 2 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $15.060000, Limestone Bancorp Inc is traded at 144.5% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $6.16. The P/S ratio of the stock is 2.46, while the historical median P/S ratio is 1.30. The stock lost 5.88% during the past 12 months.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of LMST, click here.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)