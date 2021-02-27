CatchMark Timber Trust Inc (CTT) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust. It primarily invests in timberlands and its earnings originate from the sale of timber. Most of its operations are restricted to the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc has a market cap of $497.896 million; its shares were traded at around $10.210000 with and P/S ratio of 4.78. The dividend yield of CatchMark Timber Trust Inc stocks is 5.29%. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. .

For the last quarter CatchMark Timber Trust Inc reported a revenue of $30.9 million, compared with the revenue of $29.10 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $104.3 million, a decrease of 2.3% from the previous year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years CatchMark Timber Trust Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 8.7% a year.

The reported loss per diluted share was 36 cents for the year, compared with the loss per share of $0.29 in the previous year. The CatchMark Timber Trust Inc had an operating margin of 1.58%, compared with the operating margin of 5.13% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of CatchMark Timber Trust Inc is -4.65%. The profitability rank of the company is 3 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, CatchMark Timber Trust Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $11.9 million, compared with $11.5 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $440.5 million, compared with $456.2 million in the previous year. The company's operating income of cannot cover its interest payment during the last fiscal year. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc has a financial strength rank of 2 (out of 10).

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of CTT, click here.