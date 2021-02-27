>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

February 27, 2021 | About: FBC +0.12%

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company. The company through its subsidiaries offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services mortgage and banking products to consumer, commercial, and government customers. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a market cap of $2.28 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.390000 with a P/E ratio of 4.55 and P/S ratio of 1.46. The dividend yield of Flagstar Bancorp Inc stocks is 0.48%. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Flagstar Bancorp Inc. .

For the last quarter Flagstar Bancorp Inc reported a revenue of $427.0 million, compared with the revenue of $259.0 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $1.7 billion, an increase of 71.3% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Flagstar Bancorp Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 17.8% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $9.52 for the year, an increase of 150.5% from previous year. Over the last five years Flagstar Bancorp Inc had an EPS growth rate of 30.8% a year. The profitability rank of the company is 4 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Flagstar Bancorp Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $623.0 million, compared with $426.0 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $1.8 billion, compared with $1.1 billion in the previous year. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a financial strength rank of 2 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $43.390000, Flagstar Bancorp Inc is traded at close to its historical median P/S valuation band of $44.99. The P/S ratio of the stock is 1.46, while the historical median P/S ratio is 1.65. The stock gained 36.76% during the past 12 months.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of FBC, click here.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)