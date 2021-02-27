Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Extra Space Storage Inc is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops professionally managed self-storage facilities. Extra Space Storage Inc has a market cap of $16.59 billion; its shares were traded at around $125.700000 with a P/E ratio of 33.97 and P/S ratio of 12.37. The dividend yield of Extra Space Storage Inc stocks is 2.86%. Extra Space Storage Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 16.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Extra Space Storage Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Extra Space Storage Inc. .

For the last quarter Extra Space Storage Inc reported a revenue of $353.5 million, compared with the revenue of $335.8 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $1.4 billion, an increase of 3.6% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Extra Space Storage Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 11% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $3.71 for the year, an increase of 14.5% from previous year. Over the last five years Extra Space Storage Inc had an EPS growth rate of 13.8% a year. The Extra Space Storage Inc had a decent operating margin of 47.78%, compared with the operating margin of 48.44% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Extra Space Storage Inc is 45.55%. The profitability rank of the company is 9 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Extra Space Storage Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $109.1 million, compared with $65.7 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $5.1 billion, compared with $5.2 billion in the previous year. The interest coverage to the debt is 3.8. Extra Space Storage Inc has a financial strength rank of 3 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $125.700000, Extra Space Storage Inc is traded at 18.4% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $106.17. The P/S ratio of the stock is 12.37, while the historical median P/S ratio is 10.25. The intrinsic value of the stock is $105.33 a share, according to GuruFocus DCF Calculator. The stock gained 28.84% during the past 12 months.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of EXR, click here.