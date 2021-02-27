Casper Sleep Inc (CSPR) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Casper Sleep Inc (NYSE:CSPR)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Casper Sleep Inc has a market cap of $340.060 million; its shares were traded at around $8.390000 with and P/S ratio of 0.62. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Casper Sleep Inc. .

For the last quarter Casper Sleep Inc reported a revenue of $150.3 million, compared with the revenue of $126.9 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $497.0 million, an increase of 13.1% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here..

The reported loss per diluted share was $2.42 for the year, compared with the loss per share of $2.50531 in the previous year. The Casper Sleep Inc had an operating margin of -15.09%, compared with the operating margin of -20.2% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Casper Sleep Inc is -22.95%. The profitability rank of the company is 1 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Casper Sleep Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $88.9 million, compared with $67.4 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $65.5 million, compared with $49.2 million in the previous year. Casper Sleep Inc has a financial strength rank of 4 (out of 10).

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of CSPR, click here.