Arista Networks Inc (ANET) SVP, COO Anshul Sadana Sold $526,286 of Shares

SVP, COO of Arista Networks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anshul Sadana (insider trades) sold 1,845 shares of ANET on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $285.25 a share. The total sale was $526,286.

Arista Networks Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software innovations to address the needs of large-scale Internet companies, cloud service providers, and next-generation data centers for enterprise support. Arista Networks Inc has a market cap of $21.36 billion; its shares were traded at around $279.840000 with a P/E ratio of 35.02 and P/S ratio of 9.59. Arista Networks Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 33.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Arista Networks Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of ANET stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $285.87. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.11% since.

President and CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of ANET stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $321.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.87% since.

President and CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of ANET stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $315. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.16% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Platform Officer John F Mccool sold 1,956 shares of ANET stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $283.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.34% since.

Chief Platform Officer John F Mccool sold 84 shares of ANET stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $307.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.02% since.

Director Ann Mather sold 219 shares of ANET stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $307.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.02% since.

Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 200 shares of ANET stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $300.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.81% since.

