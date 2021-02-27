>
Delek US Holdings Comments on Incident at El Dorado Refinery

February 27, 2021 | About: NYSE:DK -3.5%

PR Newswire

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 27, 2021

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today, a fire occurred at the Penex unit of our refinery in El Dorado, Arkansas. Our on-site emergency response team, with the assistance of the El Dorado Fire Department, extinguished the fire. We immediately began to monitor the air quality within the refinery and the community and have detected no adverse impacts.

We have accounted for all personnel, and we are deeply saddened that six Delek employees are receiving medical treatment this evening. Delek's top priority is the safety of our employees, contractors and neighbors. Our hearts and prayers go out to them and their families during this difficult time. We are committed to supporting these individuals.

The facility was in the process of undergoing turnaround activity, so there are no operational impacts to Delek US or Delek Logistics.

All of our facilities have rigorous, well documented safety controls. Safety is one of our Core Values. A full investigation will be launched as soon as possible.

About Delek US Holdings, Inc.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

The logistics operations consist of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics"). Delek US and its affiliates also own the general partner and an approximate 80 percent limited partner interest in Delek Logistics. Delek Logistics is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets.

The convenience store retail business operates approximately 253 convenience stores in central and west Texas and New Mexico.

Information about Delek US Holdings, Inc. can be found on its website (www.delekus.com), investor relations webpage (ir.delekus.com), news webpage (www.delekus.com/news) and its Twitter account (@DelekUSHoldings).

Delek US Logo (PRNewsfoto/Delek US Holdings, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delek-us-holdings-comments-on-incident-at-el-dorado-refinery-301236886.html

SOURCE Delek US Holdings, Inc.


