52-Week Company Lows

According to GuruFocus' list of 52-week lows, these Guru stocks have reached their 52-week lows.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings

The price of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $21.86, which is 26.2% off the 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-sales ratio of 5.23 as of Feb. 26.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings is one of the leading providers of business decisioning data and analytics. The company provides commercial credit decisioning, which helps businesses to make informed decisions when considering extending business loans and trade credit. Also, the company offers solutions to firms looking to analyze supplier relationships and more effectively collect outstanding receivables. Other services include digital marketing, sales acceleration and risk management, among others.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $7.0 million.

CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 42,900 shares on Feb. 11 at a price of $23.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.02% since then.

CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 5,000 shares on Feb. 11 at a price of $23.30. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 6.18%.

Datto

The price of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $23.28, which is 32.2% off the 52-week high of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-sales ratio of 9.82 as of Feb. 26.

Datto provides cloud-based software and technology solutions. Its platform enables partners to manage and grow their businesses serving the small and medium businesses information technology, or SMB IT, market. The company's cloud-based platform offerings include Unified Continuity, Networking and Business Management software solutions.

On Oct. 20, Datto announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 22,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $27.00 per share.

Rush Street Interactive

The price of Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $15.53, which is 42.1% off the 52-week high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-sales ratio of 20.41 as of Feb. 26.

Rush Street Interactive is engaged in online casino and sports betting in the U.S. It launched its first online gaming casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com, in New Jersey. With its BetRivers.com sites, the company launched regulated online gaming in Indiana, Colorado and Illinois.

On Dec. 29, Rush Street Interactive announced that it had completed its previously announced business combination with dMY Technology Group, Inc. The business combination commenced trading under the ticker "RSI" on Dec. 30.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

