Everbridge Inc (EVBG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Everbridge Inc is a software company that provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Everbridge Inc has a market cap of $5.43 billion; its shares were traded at around $153.230000 with and P/S ratio of 19.56.

For the last quarter Everbridge Inc reported a revenue of $75.6 million, compared with the revenue of $57.11 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $271.1 million, an increase of 35% from last year. For the last five years Everbridge Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 36.4% a year.

The reported loss per diluted share was $2.7 for the year, compared with the loss per share of $0.7 in the previous year. The Everbridge Inc had an operating margin of -26.63%, compared with the operating margin of -23.51% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Everbridge Inc is -18.43%. The profitability rank of the company is 3 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Everbridge Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $467.2 million, compared with $531.6 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $441.5 million, compared with $430.3 million in the previous year. Everbridge Inc has a financial strength rank of 4 (out of 10).

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 8,931 shares of EVBG stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $159.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.02% since.

SVP, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of EVBG stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $132.6. The price of the stock has increased by 15.56% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 50,000 shares of EVBG stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $169.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.74% since.

Chief Product Officer Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of EVBG stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $132.91. The price of the stock has increased by 15.29% since.

