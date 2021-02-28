Align Technology Inc (ALGN) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Align Technology Inc designs, manufactures and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners and CAD/CAM digital services used in dentistry, orthodontics, and dental records storage. Its segments are Clear Aligner and Scanners & Services. Align Technology Inc has a market cap of $44.72 billion; its shares were traded at around $567.110000 with a P/E ratio of 25.26 and P/S ratio of 18.17. Align Technology Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 18.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Align Technology Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 6 severe warning signs with Align Technology Inc. .

For the last quarter Align Technology Inc reported a revenue of $834.5 million, compared with the revenue of $649.8 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $2.5 billion, an increase of 2.7% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Align Technology Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 25.9% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $22.41 for the year, an increase of 305.2% from previous year. Over the last five years Align Technology Inc had an EPS growth rate of 57.2% a year. The Align Technology Inc had a decent operating margin of 15.66%, compared with the operating margin of 21.38% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Align Technology Inc is 22.68%. The profitability rank of the company is 9 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Align Technology Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $960.8 million, compared with $550.4 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $64.4 million, compared with $43.5 million in the previous year. Align Technology Inc has a financial strength rank of 7 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $567.110000, Align Technology Inc is traded at 164.9% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $214.10. The P/S ratio of the stock is 18.17, while the historical median P/S ratio is 6.46. The intrinsic value of the stock is $639.11 a share, according to GuruFocus DCF Calculator. The stock gained 159.73% during the past 12 months.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP Global HR Stuart A Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of ALGN stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $573.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.07% since.

Director Thomas M Prescott sold 7,500 shares of ALGN stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $606.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.54% since.

Director George J Morrow sold 15,000 shares of ALGN stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $624.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.2% since.

Director Warren S Thaler sold 14,206 shares of ALGN stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $2661.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 78.69% since.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of ALGN, click here.