Limestone Bancorp Inc (LMST) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Porter Bancorp Inc is a US-based bank holding company. It is a full-service banking firm offering personal and business banking through its wholly owned subsidiary in over 10 countries. Limestone Bancorp Inc has a market cap of $112.952 million; its shares were traded at around $15.060000 with a P/E ratio of 12.45 and P/S ratio of 2.46. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Limestone Bancorp Inc. .

For the last quarter Limestone Bancorp Inc reported a revenue of $12.1 million, compared with the revenue of $10.18 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $45.6 million, an increase of 13.8% from last year. For the last five years Limestone Bancorp Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 5% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $1.2 for the year, a decline of 14.9% from the previous year. The profitability rank of the company is 2 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Limestone Bancorp Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $10.8 million, compared with $30.2 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $66.6 million, compared with $104.4 million in the previous year. Limestone Bancorp Inc has a financial strength rank of 2 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $15.060000, Limestone Bancorp Inc is traded at 144.5% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $6.16. The P/S ratio of the stock is 2.46, while the historical median P/S ratio is 1.30. The stock lost 5.88% during the past 12 months.

