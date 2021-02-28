Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company. The company through its subsidiaries offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services mortgage and banking products to consumer, commercial, and government customers. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a market cap of $2.28 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.390000 with a P/E ratio of 4.55 and P/S ratio of 1.46. The dividend yield of Flagstar Bancorp Inc stocks is 0.48%. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Flagstar Bancorp Inc. .

For the last quarter Flagstar Bancorp Inc reported a revenue of $427.0 million, compared with the revenue of $259.0 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $1.7 billion, an increase of 71.3% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Flagstar Bancorp Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 17.8% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $9.52 for the year, an increase of 150.5% from previous year. Over the last five years Flagstar Bancorp Inc had an EPS growth rate of 30.8% a year. The profitability rank of the company is 4 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Flagstar Bancorp Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $623.0 million, compared with $426.0 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $1.8 billion, compared with $1.1 billion in the previous year. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a financial strength rank of 2 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $43.390000, Flagstar Bancorp Inc is traded at close to its historical median P/S valuation band of $44.99. The P/S ratio of the stock is 1.46, while the historical median P/S ratio is 1.65. The stock gained 36.76% during the past 12 months.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of FBC, click here.