ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

ShockWave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. ShockWave Medical Inc has a market cap of $4 billion; its shares were traded at around $116.760000 with and P/S ratio of 57.40. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with ShockWave Medical Inc. .

For the last quarter ShockWave Medical Inc reported a revenue of $22.7 million, compared with the revenue of $14.31 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $67.8 million, an increase of 57.9% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here..

The reported loss per diluted share was $1.99 for the year, compared with the loss per share of $0 in the previous year. The ShockWave Medical Inc had an operating margin of -96.86%, compared with the operating margin of -120.76% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of ShockWave Medical Inc is -335.97%.

At the end of the fiscal year, ShockWave Medical Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $50.4 million, compared with $139.0 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $20.8 million, compared with $15.3 million in the previous year. ShockWave Medical Inc has a financial strength rank of 6 (out of 10).

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of SWAV stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $121.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.26% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of SWAV stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $117.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.78% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Antoine Papiernik sold 350,000 shares of SWAV stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $127.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.42% since.

Director Frank T Watkins sold 4,000 shares of SWAV stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $130.87. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.78% since.

Chief Commercial Officer Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of SWAV stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $132.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.81% since.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of SWAV, click here.