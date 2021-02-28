Warren Buffett's 2020 Annual Berkshire Hathaway Shareholder Letter

To the Shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.:



Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) earned $42.5 billion in 2020 according to generally accepted accounting principles (commonly called "GAAP"). The four components of that figure are $21.9 billion of operating earnings, $4.9 billion of realized capital gains, a $26.7 billion gain from an increase in the amount of net unrealized capital gains that exist in the stocks we hold and, finally, an $11 billion loss from a write-down in the value of a few subsidiary and affiliate businesses that we own. All items are stated on an after-tax basis.



Operating earnings are what count most, even during periods when they are not the largest item in our GAAPtotal. Our focus at Berkshire is both to increase this segment of our income and to acquire large and favorably-situated businesses. Last year, however, we met neither goal: Berkshire made no sizable acquisitions and operating earnings fell 9%. We did, though, increase Berkshire's per-share intrinsic value by both retaining earnings and repurchasingabout 5% of our shares.



The two GAAP components pertaining to capital gains or losses (whether realized or unrealized) fluctuate capriciously from year to year, reflecting swings in the stock market. Whatever today's figures, Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio), my long-time partner, and I firmly believe that, over time, Berkshire's capital gains from its investment holdings will be substantial.



As I've emphasized many times, Charlie and I view Berkshire's holdings of marketable stocks – at yearend worth $281 billion – as a collection of businesses. We don't control the operations of those companies, but we do share proportionately in their long-term prosperity. From an accounting standpoint, however, our portion of their earnings is not included in Berkshire's income. Instead, only what these investees pay us in dividends is recorded onour books. Under GAAP, the huge sums that investees retain on our behalf become invisible.



What's out of sight, however, should not be out of mind: Those unrecorded retained earnings are usually building value – lots of value – for Berkshire. Investees use the withheld funds to expand their business, make acquisitions, pay off debt and, often, to repurchase their stock (an act that increases our share of their future earnings). As we pointed out in these pages last year, retained earnings have propelled American business throughout our country's history. What worked for Carnegie and Rockefeller has, over the years, worked its magic for millions of shareholders as well.



Of course, some of our investees will disappoint, adding little, if anything, to the value of their company by retaining earnings. But others will over-deliver, a few spectacularly. In aggregate, we expect our share of the huge pile of earnings retained by Berkshire's non-controlled businesses (what others would label our equity portfolio) to eventually deliver us an equal or greater amount of capital gains. Over our 56-year tenure, that expectation has been met.



The final component in our GAAP figure – that ugly $11 billion write-down – is almost entirely the quantification of a mistake I made in 2016. That year, Berkshire purchased Precision Castparts ("PCC"), and I paid too much for the company.



No one misled me in any way – I was simply too optimistic about PCC's normalized profit potential. Last year, my miscalculation was laid bare by adverse developments throughout the aerospace industry, PCC's most important source of customers.



In purchasing PCC, Berkshire bought a fine company – the best in its business. Mark Donegan, PCC's CEO, is a passionate manager who consistently pours the same energy into the business that he did before we purchased it. We are lucky to have him running things.



I believe I was right in concluding that PCC would, over time, earn good returns on the net tangible assets deployed in its operations. I was wrong, however, in judging the average amount of future earnings and, consequently, wrong in my calculation of the proper price to pay for the business.



PCC is far from my first error of that sort. But it's a big one.



Two Strings to Our Bow



Berkshire is often labeled a conglomerate, a negative term applied to holding companies that own a hodge-podge of unrelated businesses. And, yes, that describes Berkshire – but only in part. To understand how and why we differ from the prototype conglomerate, let's review a little history.



Over time, conglomerates have generally limited themselves to buying businesses in their entirety. That strategy, however, came with two major problems. One was unsolvable: Most of the truly great businesses had no interest in having anyone take them over. Consequently, deal-hungry conglomerateurs had to focus on so-so companies that lacked important and durable competitive strengths. That was not a great pond in which to fish.



Beyond that, as conglomerateurs dipped into this universe of mediocre businesses, they often found themselves required to pay staggering "control" premiums to snare their quarry. Aspiring conglomerateurs knew the answer to this "overpayment" problem: They simply needed to manufacture a vastly overvalued stock of their own that could be used as a "currency" for pricey acquisitions. ("I'll pay you $10,000 for your dog by giving you two of my $5,000 cats.")



Often, the tools for fostering the overvaluation of a conglomerate's stock involved promotional techniques and "imaginative" accounting maneuvers that were, at best, deceptive and that sometimes crossed the line into fraud. When these tricks were "successful," the conglomerate pushed its own stock to, say, 3x its business value in order to offer the target 2x its value.



Investing illusions can continue for a surprisingly long time. Wall Street loves the fees that deal-making generates, and the press loves the stories that colorful promoters provide. At a point, also, the soaring price of a promoted stock can itself become the "proof" that an illusion is reality.



Eventually, of course, the party ends, and many business "emperors" are found to have no clothes. Financial history is replete with the names of famous conglomerateurs who were initially lionized as business geniuses by journalists, analysts and investment bankers, but whose creations ended up as business junkyards.



Conglomerates earned their terrible reputation.



Charlie and I want our conglomerate to own all or part of a diverse group of businesses with good economic characteristics and good managers. Whether Berkshire controls these businesses, however, is unimportant to us.



It took me a while to wise up. But Charlie – and also my 20-year struggle with the textile operation I inherited at Berkshire – finally convinced me that owning a non-controlling portion of a wonderful business is more profitable, more enjoyable and far less work than struggling with 100% of a marginal enterprise.



For those reasons, our conglomerate will remain a collection of controlled and non-controlled businesses. Charlie and I will simply deploy your capital into whatever we believe makes the most sense, based on a company's durable competitive strengths, the capabilities and character of its management, and price.



If that strategy requires little or no effort on our part, so much the better. In contrast to the scoring system utilized in diving competitions, you are awarded no points in business endeavors for "degree of difficulty." Furthermore, as Ronald Reagan cautioned: "It's said that hard work never killed anyone, but I say why take the chance?"



The Family Jewels and How We Increase Your Share of These Gems



On page A-1 we list Berkshire's subsidiaries, a smorgasbord of businesses employing 360,000 at yearend. You can read much more about these controlled operations in the 10-K that fills the back part of this report. Our major positions in companies that we partly own and don't control are listed on page 7 of this letter. That portfolio of businesses, too, is large and diverse.



Most of Berkshire's value, however, resides in four businesses, three controlled and one in which we have only a 5.4% interest. All four are jewels.



The largest in value is our property/casualty insurance operation, which for 53 years has been the core of Berkshire. Our family of insurers is unique in the insurance field. So, too, is its manager, Ajit Jain, who joined Berkshire in 1986.



Overall, the insurance fleet operates with far more capital than is deployed by any of its competitors worldwide. That financial strength, coupled with the huge flow of cash Berkshire annually receives from its non-insurance businesses, allows our insurance companies to safely follow an equity-heavy investment strategy not feasible for the overwhelming majority of insurers. Those competitors, for both regulatory and credit-rating reasons, must focus on bonds.



And bonds are not the place to be these days. Can you believe that the income recently available from a 10-year U.S. Treasury bond – the yield was 0.93% at yearend – had fallen 94% from the 15.8% yield available in September 1981? In certain large and important countries, such as Germany and Japan, investors earn a negative return on trillions of dollars of sovereign debt. Fixed-income investors worldwide – whether pension funds, insurance companies or retirees – face a bleak future.



Some insurers, as well as other bond investors, may try to juice the pathetic returns now available by shifting their purchases to obligations backed by shaky borrowers. Risky loans, however, are not the answer to inadequate interest rates. Three decades ago, the once-mighty savings and loan industry destroyed itself, partly by ignoring that maxim.



Berkshire now enjoys $138 billion of insurance "float" – funds that do not belong to us, but are nevertheless ours to deploy, whether in bonds, stocks or cash equivalents such as U.S. Treasury bills. Float has some similarities to bank deposits: cash flows in and out daily to insurers, with the total they hold changing very little. The massive sum held by Berkshire is likely to remain near its present level for many years and, on a cumulative basis, has been costless to us. That happy result, of course, could change – but, over time, I like our odds.



I have repetitiously – some might say endlessly – explained our insurance operation in my annual letters to you. Therefore, I will this year ask new shareholders who wish to learn more about our insurance business and "float" to read the pertinent section of the 2019 report, reprinted on page A-2. It's important that you understand the risks, as well as the opportunities, existing in our insurance activities.



Our second and third most valuable assets – it's pretty much a toss-up at this point – are Berkshire's 100% ownership of BNSF, America's largest railroad measured by freight volume, and our 5.4% ownership of Apple. And in the fourth spot is our 91% ownership of Berkshire Hathaway Energy ("BHE"). What we have here is a very unusual utility business, whose annual earnings have grown from $122 million to $3.4 billion during our 21 years of ownership.



I'll have more to say about BNSF and BHE later in this letter. For now, however, I would like to focus on a practice Berkshire will periodically use to enhance your interest in both its "Big Four" as well as the many other assets Berkshire owns.



Last year we demonstrated our enthusiasm for Berkshire's spread of properties by repurchasing the equivalent of 80,998 "A" shares, spending $24.7 billion in the process. That action increased your ownership in all of Berkshire's businesses by 5.2% without requiring you to so much as touch your wallet.



Following criteria Charlie and I have long recommended, we made those purchases because we believed they would both enhance the intrinsic value per share for continuing shareholders and would leave Berkshire with more than ample funds for any opportunities or problems it might encounter.



In no way do we think that Berkshire shares should be repurchased at simply any price. I emphasize that point because American CEOs have an embarrassing record of devoting more company funds to repurchases when prices have risen than when they have tanked. Our approach is exactly the reverse.



Berkshire's investment in Apple vividly illustrates the power of repurchases. We began buying Apple stock late in 2016 and by early July 2018, owned slightly more than one billion Apple shares (split-adjusted). Saying that, I'm referencing the investment held in Berkshire's general account and am excluding a very small and separately-managed holding of Apple shares that was subsequently sold. When we finished our purchases in mid-2018, Berkshire's general account owned 5.2% of Apple.



Our cost for that stake was $36 billion. Since then, we have both enjoyed regular dividends, averaging about $775 million annually, and have also – in 2020 – pocketed an additional $11 billion by selling a small portion of our position.



Despite that sale – voila! – Berkshire now owns 5.4% of Apple. That increase was costless to us, coming about because Apple has continuously repurchased its shares, thereby substantially shrinking the number it now has outstanding.



But that's far from all of the good news. Because we also repurchased Berkshire shares during the 21⁄ 2 years, you now indirectly own a full 10% more of Apple's assets and future earnings than you did in July 2018.



This agreeable dynamic continues. Berkshire has repurchased more shares since yearend and is likely to further reduce its share count in the future. Apple has publicly stated an intention to repurchase its shares as well. As these reductions occur, Berkshire shareholders will not only own a greater interest in our insurance group and in BNSF and BHE, but will also find their indirect ownership of Apple increasing as well.



The math of repurchases grinds away slowly, but can be powerful over time. The process offers a simple way for investors to own an ever-expanding portion of exceptional businesses.



And as a sultry Mae West assured us: "Too much of a good thing can be . . . wonderful."



Investments



Below we list our fifteen common stock investments that at yearend were our largest in market value. We exclude our Kraft Heinz holding — 325,442,152 shares — because Berkshire is part of a control group and therefore must account for that investment using the "equity" method. On its balance sheet, Berkshire carries the Kraft Heinz holding at a GAAP figure of $13.3 billion, an amount that represents Berkshire's share of the audited net worth of Kraft Heinz on December 31, 2020. Please note, though, that the market value of our shares on that date was only $11.3 billion.

























































Percentage of







12/31/20















































































































































































































































Company































































































Shares*























Company















Owned























Cost**







































Market































































































(in millions)















25,533,082







AbbVie Inc. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .







1.4







$







2,333







$







2,736















151,610,700







American Express Company . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .







18.8























1,287































18,331















907,559,761







Apple Inc. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .







5.4























31,089































120,424















1,032,852,006







Bank of America Corp. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .







11.9























14,631































31,306















66,835,615







The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. . . . . . . . . . . .







7.5























2,918































2,837















225,000,000







BYD Co. Ltd. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .







8.2























232































5,897















5,213,461







Charter Communications, Inc. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .







2.7























904































3,449















48,498,965







Chevron Corporation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .







2.5























4,024































4,096















400,000,000







The Coca-Cola Company . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .







9.3























1,299































21,936















52,975,000







General Motors Company . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .







3.7























1,616































2,206















81,304,200







Itochu Corporation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .







5.1























1,862































2,336















28,697,435







Merck & Co., Inc. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .







1.1























2,390































2,347















24,669,778







Moody's Corporation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .







13.2























248































7,160















148,176,166







U.S. Bancorp . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .







9.8























5,638































6,904















146,716,496







Verizon Communications Inc. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .







3.5























8,691































8,620







































Others*** . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .























29,458































40,585







































































































































Total Equity Investments Carried at Market . . . . . .















$







108,620







$







281,170



































































































































































































































































































Excludes shares held by pension funds of Berkshire subsidiaries.









This is our actual purchase price and also our tax basis.









Includes a $10 billion investment in Occidental Petroleum, consisting of preferred stock and warrants to buy common stock, a combination now being valued at $9 billion.



