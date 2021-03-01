>
ACCESSWIRE
Orosur Mining Inc Announces Exercise of Warrants, Issue of Shares and TVR

March 01, 2021 | About: TSX:OMI -6.82% AIM:OMI +0%

Exercise of Warrants, Issue of Shares and Total Voting Rights

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company")(TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI), a South American-focused gold developer and explorer, wishes to advise that, following exercise of warrants, the Company has issued a further 794,118 new common shares of no par value each ("Common Shares") from its block listing authority of 24 February 2021 (the "Share Issue") for a total consideration of £202,500.

The Company's new issued share capital therefore comprises 188,178,436 Common Shares. When calculating voting rights, shareholders should use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc

Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
[email protected]
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker/ Zoe Alexander
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon
[email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/632576/Orosur-Mining-Inc-Announces-Exercise-of-Warrants-Issue-of-Shares-and-TVR

