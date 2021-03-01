>
DBV Technologies to Report Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 4, 2021

March 01, 2021 | About: DBVT -0.19%

Montrouge, France, March 1, 2020

DBV Technologies to Report Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 4, 2021

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET/23:00 CET to report full year 2020 financial results and provide a corporate update.

This call is accessible via the below teleconferencing numbers, followed by the reference ID: 50114481.

  • United States: (866) 866-1333
  • Canada: (866)-215-5508
  • United Kingdom: 0808 238 9578
  • France: 0805 102 604

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website: https://www.dbv-technologies.com/investor-relations/. A replay of the presentation will also be available on DBV’s website after the event.

About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin™, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, DBV’s method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV’s food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and offices in Bagneux, France, and North American operations in Summit, NJ and New York, NY. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Investor Contact
Anne Pollak
DBV Technologies
+1 857-529-2363
[email protected]

Media Contact
Angela Marcucci
DBV Technologies
+1 646-842-2393
[email protected]

Attachment

