Synchronoss To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 8, 2021

March 01, 2021 | About: SNCR +3.39%

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies Inc. ( SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging, digital and IoT platforms and products, today announced that it will release its Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 financial results on Monday, March 8, 2020, after the close of the market.

Synchronoss management will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors on Monday March 8, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss the company's financial results.

To access the live call, dial 800-437-2398 or +1 786-204-3966 (International) and give the participant passcode 8321337.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.synchronoss.com. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call and will be available for one week. To access the call replay dial-in information, please click here.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.

Synchronoss transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss' secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships, and talented people change the way TMT customers grow their businesses. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com.

Contact:
Investors:
Todd Kehrli or Joo-Hun Kim
MKR Investor Relations
623-745-4046
[email protected]

