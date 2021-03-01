>
Stericycle CEO Cindy Miller Joins More Than 1,600 CEOs in Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

March 01, 2021 | About: NAS:SRCL +4.1%

PR Newswire

BANNOCKBURN, IL, March 1, 2021

Signing pledge to take action signals company's latest step
toward a more diverse and inclusive culture.

BANNOCKBURN, IL, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL), a leading provider of medical waste and secure information destruction solutions, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Cindy Miller has joined more than 1,600 CEOs pledging to take action to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace through the CEO Action for Diversity & InclusionTM coalition. The collective of more than 1,600 signatories have already shared more than 1,200 best known actions, exchanging tangible learning opportunities and creating collaborative conversations through the initiative's unified hub, CEOAction.com.

Stericycle Logo (CNW Group/Stericycle, Inc.)

By signing the pledge, Stericycle is committing to take action to cultivate a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. Stericycle promises to actively foster a culture where all ideas are welcomed, different experiences and perspectives are respected, and employees feel comfortable and empowered to have discussions about multifaceted societal issues.

"Promoting diversity, inclusion and equity isn't just a goal at Stericycle, it's our responsibility," said Cindy Miller, CEO at Stericycle. "Over the years, we have made progress in these important areas, but we also recognize we have more work to do to advance our organization. I look forward to contributing to and learning from meaningful actions other companies are taking to create equitable opportunities for people of all backgrounds."

Stericycle has implemented several measures to promote diversity, equity and inclusion across the company, including prioritizing the recruitment and development of top talent from diverse backgrounds and experiences, fostering employee resource groups made up of diverse populations that are regularly consulted for perspective, and conducting frequent employee training and communication. Stericycle has also developed strategic partnerships with diverse community stakeholders, including Equality Illinois, Ability Beyond Disability, and Hispanic Alliance for Career Advancement (HACE). In 2019, Stericycle was recognized by the Women's Forum of New York for its commitment to advancing gender parity in the boardroom.

The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is led by a steering committee of CEOs and leaders from Accenture, BCG, Deloitte US, The Executive Leadership Council, EY, General Atlantic, KPMG, New York Life, Procter & Gamble, and PwC. The coalition represents 85 industries, all 50 U.S. States, and millions of employees globally.

About Stericycle
Stericycle, Inc., (Nasdaq: SRCL) is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people, promotes health and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 17 countries with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction and patient engagement. For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™
CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 1,600 CEOs of America's leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best-known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.

Media Contact:
Maria Gallagher
Shift Communications for Stericycle, Inc.
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stericycle-ceo-cindy-miller-joins-more-than-1-600-ceos-in-unprecedented-commitment-to-advance-diversity-and-inclusion-in-the-workplace-301236852.html

SOURCE Stericycle, Inc.


