PRNewswire
Syndax to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on March 8, 2021

March 01, 2021 | About: NAS:SNDX +1.02%

PR Newswire

WALTHAM, Mass., March 1, 2021

WALTHAM, Mass., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Syndax," the "Company" or "we") (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results on Monday, March 8, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

In connection with the earnings release, Syndax's management team will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, March 8, to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a general business update.

The live audio webcast and accompanying slides may be accessed through the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com. Alternatively, the conference call may be accessed through the following:

Conference ID: 7949816
Domestic Dial-in Number: (855) 251-6663
International Dial-in Number: (281) 542-4259
Live webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wdaqmgg3

For those unable to participate in the conference call or webcast, a replay will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website, www.syndax.com.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company's pipeline includes SNDX-5613, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–MLL binding interaction, axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, and entinostat, a class I HDAC inhibitor. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contacts

Investor Contact
Melissa Forst
Argot Partners
[email protected]
Tel 212.600.1902

Media Contact
Ted Held
[email protected]
Tel 212.798.9842

SNDX-G

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syndax-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2020-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-and-webcast-on-march-8-2021-301236837.html

SOURCE Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


