Audio Up's Mea Culpa Podcast With Michael Cohen Launching A New Custom Merchandise Line Products, Including An Orange Jail Jumpsuit, Hats, Hoodies And More In Conjunction With LiveXLive And PodcastOne

WHO: Michael Cohen, best known as the personal attorney and fixer to former President, Donald J. Trump

WHAT: Mea Culpa with Michael Cohen Podcast , in partnership with AudioUp

Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 9 AM ET

Listen on LiveXLive's (NASDAQ: LIVX) PodcastOne, Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever podcasts are heard.

DETAILS: Michael Cohen is releasing a product line of custom branded merchandise, featuring an orange jail jumpsuit, "get out of jail free" card, nothing but the truth mousepad and desk accessories, mea culpa apparel and baseball caps. Michael Cohen said last Monday that his former client, ex-President Donald J. Trump, should start preparing himself for life behind bars. "He should start maybe speaking to someone about getting a custom-made jumpsuit, because it does not look good for him, that's my prediction," Cohen, Trump's former fixer and personal attorney, told MSNBC's Katy Tur.

The biggest draw on the site will definitely be the custom orange prison jumpsuit which can be personalized with your name on it. Reached for comment, Michael responded, "That was my favorite item we came up with. I am even considering sending some prototypes to Mar-a-Lago so the former President can try them on and see what he's comfortable in. They come in all sizes, so the ones that don't fit him, he can pass along to his sons." Michael has been securing some big-name guests on his bi-weekly show including Joy Behar, Ben Stiller and Stormy Daniels. The show has already secured commitments from other high profile and vocal guests that will continue to keep Mea Culpa as a top rated podcast.

LiveXLive Media, a publicly traded company (NASDAQ: LIVX), is the parent company of PodcastOne and Custom Personalized Solutions.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a leading global all-in-one streaming artist-first platform delivering premium music and entertainment content and live-streams from the world's top artists, expertly curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, and original video and audio-on-demand content, as well as personalized merchandise, connecting artists to millions of fans every day. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020 and has created a valuable connection between bands, fans, and brands by building long-term franchises in audio, video, podcasting, pay-per-view (PPV), live-streaming, and specialty merchandise. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, Samsung TV, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its own app, online website, and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary PodcastOne, generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The Company's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive, Slacker Radio, React Presents, and Custom Personalization Solutions. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter at @livexlive.

