GFL Donation Boosts Local Community Trauma Care

WHISTLER, BC, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - A $300,000 donation from GFL Environmental Inc. ("GFL" or "GFL Environmental") is helping to make essential improvements to a local trauma centre's critical care facilities.

GFL was awarded Visionary Donor status as one of the highest contributors to the Whistler Health Care Foundation (WHCF) trauma room upgrade campaign, which will fund urgently-needed renovation and expansion of the existing trauma rooms at Whistler Health Care Centre (WHCC).

"GFL has an ongoing commitment to give back to the communities we serve, the communities we all live and work in, and at the heart of that commitment lies charitable giving which supports local organizations like Whistler Health Care Foundation that are changing lives for the better," said Patrick Dovigi, GFL founder and CEO. "Whistler Health Care Centre is a pivotal resource in the Whistler community and as such, I am delighted that our contribution to the trauma room upgrade campaign will further the continued provision of outstanding critical care at the centre."

The project will increase the size and functionality of the 25-year-old rooms, which see roughly 1,500 patients pass through each year. Renovations will include much-needed technical upgrades to life-saving medical equipment and improved staff access, which will allow WHCC to continue treating critically ill and injured patients to optimal standards.

"We in the Sea to Sky corridor are delighted that GFL is making this significant contribution to our community which honours the company's pledge to local giving that makes a lasting positive impact," said Denise Imbeau, general manager of GFL Squamish. "It will make a huge difference for local residents, and visitors when we are able to safely welcome them back, who rely on Whistler Health Care Centre as a local asset for high-quality critical care. This donation will go a long way to ensuring our trauma centre is equipped to keep us all as healthy and safe as possible."

Thanks to the support of GFL and fellow donors, WHCF has surpassed its $1.5 million campaign fundraising goal, which will help fund additional equipment or support services as needed.

"The generous donation from GFL Environmental made a huge impact on our trauma room upgrade campaign. It ensures our world-class emergency health care doctors will have the space and access to state-of-the-art equipment needed to continue to provide the highest quality of care," said Sandra Cameron, chair of the WHCF. "The upgrades at the Whistler Health Care Centre made possible with this donation will have a positive impact on improving health care in our community for years to come. It is evident that GFL cares deeply for the communities it does business in."

Upgrades are slated to start in the spring.

About GFL Environmental

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 15,000 employees.

