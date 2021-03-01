First Mining Options Land Package Near Springpole Gold Project, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - First Mining Gold Corp. ("First Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: FF) (OTCQX: FFMGF) (FRANKFURT: FMG) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a 3-year option agreement with Exiro Minerals Corp. ("Exiro") pursuant to which First Mining may earn a 100% interest in Exiro's Swain Post property in northwestern Ontario through future cash and share payments to Exiro during the term of the option, and by completing all assessment work requirements on the property during the option term. The Swain Post property comprises 237 single cell mining claims covering nearly 5,000 hectares. It is located approximately 20 km west of the Springpole Gold Project ("Springpole") and approximately 5 km west of First Mining's western-most property boundary at Springpole.

"We are excited to add this prospective mineral tenure near our Springpole Gold Project," stated Dan Wilton, CEO of First Mining. "We believe that the under-explored Birch-Uchi greenstone belt has the potential to host gold deposits that can add significant longer-term upside to our robust development project at Springpole. We look forward to undertaking regional and targeted exploration programs to assess this potential in the coming year."

Plan map showing the Swain Post Property and the Springpole Gold Project:

The Swain Post property has seen sporadic historic exploration work for both precious and base metals since the 1960s, with the last significant work being done in 2006-2007 by Merrex Gold. The property covers approximately 15 km of the 1 km-wide Swain Post Deformation Zone, and is host to 2nd and 3rd order shear zones cutting folded iron formation and mafic and felsic volcanics. First Mining intends to undertake regional data compilation and more detailed geophysics later this year.

Qualified Person

Hazel Mullin, P.Geo., Director, Data Management and Technical Services of First Mining, is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101, and she has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About First Mining Gold Corp.

First Mining is a Canadian gold developer focused on the development and permitting of the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario. Springpole is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada. The results of a positive Pre-Feasibility Study for the Springpole Gold Project were announced by First Mining in January 2021, and permitting activities are on-going with submission of an Environmental Impact Statement for the project targeted for 2021. The Company also holds a large equity position in Treasury Metals Inc. who are advancing the Goliath-Goldlund gold projects towards construction. First Mining's portfolio of gold projects in eastern Canada also includes the Pickle Crow (being advanced in partnership with Auteco Minerals Ltd.), Cameron, Hope Brook, Duparquet, Duquesne, and Pitt gold projects.

First Mining was established in 2015 by Mr. Keith Neumeyer, founding President and CEO of First Majestic Silver Corp.

