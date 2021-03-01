>
Cloudera Cloud-Native Operational Database Accelerates Application Development

March 01, 2021 | About: NYSE:CLDR +2.01%

Cloudera Data Platform Operational Database enables faster development and deployment of mission-critical applications in the cloud

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 1, 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, today announced the availability of the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) Operational Database on both Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. CDP Operational Database is a fully managed cloud-native operational database with unparalleled scale, performance, and reliability. Optimized to be deployed anywhere, on any cloud platform, CDP Operational Database aligns with the cloud infrastructure strategy best suited for the business.

Cloudera, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Cloudera, Inc.)

Organizations are increasingly working with multiple cloud providers. A recent Gartner survey of public cloud users found that 81% of respondents are using two or more providers in order to avoid vendor lock-in. Additionally, IDC predicts that 2021 will be the year of multi-cloud with over 90% of enterprises worldwide relying on a mix of on-premises/dedicated private clouds, multiple public clouds, and legacy platforms to meet their infrastructure needs.

CDP Operational Database works across public and private cloud environments, including on-premises. It enables application developers to deliver prototypes in under an hour on their choice of cloud, with the power to effortlessly scale to petabytes of data. Application developers can deliver mission-critical applications with speed because CDP Operational Database auto-scales, auto-heals and auto-tunes based on workload needs.

"CDP Operational Database enabled us to move one of our main datasets into the new database on AWS in record time," said Briglal Kattamaparambil, Director of Development at Epsilon. "We no longer have to worry about infrastructure planning as it is fully self-managed and allows us the flexibility to choose the cloud platform that works best for our business."

"Multi-cloud is the future and the global need to enable remote business has only accelerated this shift," said Arun Murthy, Chief Product Officer at Cloudera. "With CDP Operational Database, companies no longer need to make sacrifices when it comes to their database. Enterprises can deploy on any cloud infrastructure to move at the speed that their customers demand, while also maintaining flexibility."

Pricing and Availability
CDP Operational Database is now generally available on AWS and Azure. For more information on pricing, please see our pricing page.

About Cloudera
At Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. Cloudera delivers an enterprise data cloud for any data, anywhere, from the Edge to AI. Powered by the relentless innovation of the open source community, Cloudera advances digital transformation for the world's largest enterprises. Learn more at Cloudera.com.

Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloudera-cloud-native-operational-database-accelerates-application-development-301237267.html

SOURCE Cloudera, Inc.


