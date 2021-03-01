>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Walker & Dunlop Hires Former FHA Commissioner to Lead HUD Loan Originations

March 01, 2021 | About: NYSE:WD +1.96%

Dana Wade to lead multifamily and affordable housing lending

PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., March 1, 2021

BETHESDA, Md., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that Dana Wade has joined the firm as Chief Production Officer for all Federal Housing Administration (FHA)-backed loan originations with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Ms. Wade will also be responsible for helping drive the company's affordable housing financing activities.

Dana Wade

Ms. Wade previously served as the Commissioner of the Federal Housing Administration, which financed a total of over 11,000 rental properties and 3,000 mortgages for residential care facilities and hospitals during FY 2020.1 In her role at the FHA, she was responsible for carrying out the agency's mission of providing affordable housing for moderate and low-income households, implementing enhanced risk management for FHA's $1.4 trillion portfolio, and leading over 2,400 employees.

Ms. Wade commented, "Walker & Dunlop is a leader in the commercial real estate finance industry, particularly as it relates to multifamily and affordable housing. I'm excited for this opportunity to join such a growth-oriented firm with an incredible culture and focus on people, brand, and technology."

Walker & Dunlop Chairman and CEO, Willy Walker, stated, "I am thrilled to have Dana join us. Her skills and expertise will immediately add value to Walker & Dunlop's FHA production team. Having a leader with Dana's skills augmenting our focus on affordable housing, which has accounted for $17 billion of Walker & Dunlop's lending over the past three years, will be extremely valuable to our clients and team members."

Sheri Thompson, Executive Vice President and FHA Finance Group Head, commented, "Dana has a proven track record, impressive qualifications, and the perfect personality to join Walker & Dunlop's leadership team. Her leadership and management skills will immediately help Walker & Dunlop maintain our position as one of the largest FHA multifamily lenders in the country, while also expanding our focus on affordable housing lending across all capital sources."

Prior to joining the FHA, Wade served as Associate Director at the Office of Management and Budget, where she led budget oversight for six Executive Branch agencies with a focus on financial services, including HUD and multiple independent agencies. Ms. Wade also held senior roles in Congress, including Deputy Staff Director for the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs and Deputy Staff Director for the Senate Committee on Appropriations. Dana graduated from Georgetown University with a bachelor's degree in economics and earned an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 1,000+ professionals in 41 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

1 FHA.gov, as of September 30, 2020

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walker--dunlop-hires-former-fha-commissioner-to-lead-hud-loan-originations-301237114.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)